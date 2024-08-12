Red Wings Release 2025 Schedule

August 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2025 Regular Season schedule, featuring 150 games set to begin March 28 in Buffalo. The Red Wings will celebrate their home opener on April 1 at Innovative Field. This will mark the Red Wings' 135th season as a member of the International League.

The Red Wings will play their first home game on Tuesday, April 1, facing off against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) for the second earliest start in team history (first: March 31, 2023). The 2025 Championship season will conclude on Sunday, September 21, on the road against the Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox).

The Red Wings are set to play 24 six-game series (Tuesday - Sunday), with two three-game series mixed in, one to open the season (March 28-30) and one to follow the end of the All-Star break (July 18-20). Rochester will also split a six-game set with Buffalo, playing July 1-3 in Buffalo and returning home to play July 4-6 in front of the Rochester faithful.

For the 7th time since 1928, the Red Wings will open up their season against the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays), playing a short three-game set beginning March 28-30. The Red Wings will travel west on the Thruway to Sahlen Field for a six-game series spanning April 22-27. The two teams will split a six-game series down the middle, playing the back half in Rochester from July 4-6. The Independence Day celebration at Innovative Field will mark the third consecutive season Rochester will be home on July 4th. They both meet for a final time at Innovative Field in September when the Thruway rivals match up from September 9-14. These two will face off for a total of 15 times in 2024.

The Red Wings open up at home against Lehigh Valley (IronPigs), as they did in 2023 and 2024, for a six-game set from April 1-6 and will welcome the Phillies top affiliate back to town on April 29 - May 4. The two teams will meet for a total of 21 times in 2025.

The Red Wings will travel east on the Thruway to play a six-game set at NBT Bank Stadium against the Syracuse Mets only once in 2025 from May 20-25. The two teams will square off twice at Innovative Field for a six-game series, the first from June 24-29, and the second from August 12-17. The two teams will meet a total of 18 times in 2025.

The Red Wings will be taking on six different opponents which they did not square off against in 2024. The first is the Durham Bulls (Rays) who will return to Rochester to play a six-game set on May 13-18 against the Red Wings in their only matchup of the season. The Columbus Clippers (Guardians) come to Rochester for the first time since 2019 to take on the Red Wings from May 26 - June 1. The Rochester Red Wings will take on the Miami Marlins top affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, in a home-and-home six-game series for the first time in franchise history. The Jumbo Shrimp will travel north to Rochester for the first time from June 10-15, and Rochester will travel south to the Sunshine State from August 26-31.

The Red Wings will start a two-week southern road trip to take on the Charlotte Knights (White Sox) for the first time since 2019, from July 29 - August 3. Rochester will then travel northeast from Charlotte to head back to Harbor Park, the home of the Norfolk Tides (Orioles), for the first time since 2023. The Red Wings will take on the 2023 Triple-A National Champions from August 5-10. For the final time in the 2025 season, the Red Wings will travel south one more time to the Home of the Blues, to take on the Memphis Red Birds (Cardinals) for the first time in franchise history. The Red Birds and Red Wings will square off from September 2-7 to finish their two-week road trip.

The New York Yankees' will send their top prospects with the Scranton/WB RailRiders to Rochester for their first matchup at Innovative Field from July 22-27, their only matchup in Rochester during the 2025 season. The two teams will meet for a total of 18 times in 2025.

The Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) will travel to Innovative Field when the Red Wings face off against the Red Sox's top affiliate from April 15-20. The two teams will meet 24 times in 2025, with each playing a two-six-game series in their home ballpark. The Red Sox return to Innovative Field July 8-13.

The Triple-A All-Star break will again coincide with the Major League All-Star break, which will be from July 14-17.

Important Dates

Opening Day at Innovative Field - April 1 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

Easter Sunday - April 20 vs. Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox

Memorial Day - May 26 vs. Columbus Clippers (Guardians)

Father's Day - June 15 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins)

Independence Day - July 4 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

All-Star Break - July 14-17

Last Home Game - September 14 vs. Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays)

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

The Red Wings are excited to announce a ticket deal where any new season seat purchased before September 22, 2024, will receive four tickets to any remaining game this season.

