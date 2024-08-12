Red Sox Promote Mayer, Anthony, and Teel to Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox, in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox, announce the following roster moves ahead of the WooSox series and homestand-opener against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (AAA-Philadelphia) tomorrow (Tuesday) night at 6:45 pm at Polar Park. The WooSox will be hosting Lehigh Valley for six games...Tuesday - Friday all at 6:45 pm, Saturday at 4:05 pm, and Sunday at 1:05 pm. Tickets for all remaining WooSox home games (18 left) are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.

INF Marcelo Mayer has been transferred from Double-A Portland to Worcester.

OF Roman Anthony has been transferred from Portland to Worcester.

C Kyle Teel has been transferred from Portland to Worcester.

C/1B Nathan Hickey has been transferred from Worcester to Portland.

Mayer (#1), Anthony (#2), and Teel (#3) are ranked as the top three prospects in the Red Sox organization by Baseball America. Furthermore, when Baseball America recently made their mid-season Top 100 re-rankings, Mayer came in as the #10 prospect in all of Minor League Baseball followed closely by Anthony at #18 and Teel at #31.

Their numbers this season at Double-A Portland certainly prove the merits of those lofty rankings. Stats are through games of August 11 (there are no games being played on August 12). Here are the categories that Mayer, Anthony, and Teel rank in the Top 10 among all Eastern League hitters this season...

Average Mayer 1st (.307) Teel 2nd (.298)

HR Anthony T5th (15)

RBI Teel T4th (60)

OBP Teel 3rd (.390) Mayer 8th (.370) Anthony 9th(.367)

SLG Anthony 2nd (.489) Mayer 6th (.480) Teel 9th (.462)

OPS Anthony 2nd (.856) Teel 3rd (.852) Mayer T4th(.850)

Hits Teel T8th (97)

2B Mayer 1st (28)

BB Anthony & Teel T8th (48)

XBH Anthony T1st (38) Mayer T5th (36)

Total Bases Anthony 6th (158) Teel 9th (150)

Runs Teel 2nd (65) Anthony & Mayer T5th (60)

Marcelo Mayer is leading the Eastern League in batting at .307 in 77 games with 28 doubles (most in the league) along with 8 HR, 38 RBI, and 13 SB. He had an OBP of .370, SLG of .480, and OPS of .850. Marcelo played 66 games at SS, 9 as the DH, 1 at 3B, and 1 as a PH.

Mayer, 21, last played for Portland on July 30 before being placed on the 7-day injured list on July 31 with low back inflammation which has also been reported as minor hip soreness. He was reinstated on Saturday, August 10 but did not play for the Sea Dogs over the weekend.

Born and raised in Chula Vista, California, the 6'3" lefty hitting Mayer (pronounced MY-er) had committed to play baseball at the University of Southern California before being chosen by the Red Sox with the fourth overall selection in the 2021 Draft (Boston's highest draft pick in over 50 years). Marcelo is bilingual as his parents, Enrique and Myriam, were both born in Nogales Municipality, Sonora, Mexico.

Roman Anthony, at 20 years and 3 months "old", will become the youngest Red Sox player to appear in Triple-A since former Pawtucket Red Sox SS Glenn Hoffman was 19 years, 1 month, and 25 days old (young) when he debuted with the PawSox on September 1, 1977. Anthony will supplant Xander Bogaerts as the second youngest Pawtucket or Worcester position player ever as Bogaerts was 20 years & 8 months on June 14, 2013 when he made his PawSox debut.

Anthony homered in his final at-bat with the Sea Dogs yesterday blasting his team-leading 15th HR (a solo shot) that snapped an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the 8th-inning and gave Portland their 14th win in their last 16 games. On August 9, Roman ripped a HR that, according to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, left his bat at 116 MPH and was the hardest-hit ball by a Red Sox player at any level this year.

In 84 games for the Sea Dogs this season (58 in CF, 16 as DH, 9 in LF, and 1 in RF), the 6'3" lefty hitting Anthony was batting .269 with 20 2B, 15 HR (most on the team), 45 RBI, and 16 SB. He had an OBP of .367, SLG of .489, and OPS of .856. He is tied for the Eastern League lead with 38 extra-base-hits. After batting .284 in 16 games in July, Roman was rolling in August hitting .375 (15-for-40) in 9 games with 2 HR & 8 RBI.

Anthony was selected by Boston in the 2nd round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where he led his team to back-to-back Florida State titles as a junior and senior. Roman was named Gatorade Florida Player of the Year in 2022.

Kyle Teel, the "elder statesman" of the Big Three at the age of 22 and 6 months, has made a rapid rise after being selected in the 1st round (#14 overall) of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia. He played in 26 games last season during his pro debut with the Florida Complex League Red Sox (3 games), Single-A+ Greenville (14 games), and Portland (9 games).

He has spent all of this season with the Sea Dogs and in 84 games (57 as catcher & 27 as DH) was batting .298 (2nd in the Eastern League to teammate Marcelo Mayer) with 20 2B, 11 HR, 60 RBI, and 9 SB. He had an OBP of .390, SLG of .462, and OPS of .852. The 6'1", 190 lbs. lefty-hitter started slowly (.213 in April), but then batted .357 in 22 games in May (when he was named Eastern League Player of the Month), .314 in 21 games in June, and was hitting .333 in 8 games in August (10-for-30) with 2 HR & 6 RBI. He is also rated by Baseball America as the "best defensive catcher" in the Red Sox system.

Kyle was the 2023 ACC Player of the Year after batting .407 for Virginia and was chosen for the 2023 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. The Mahwah, NJ High School standout was named 2020 New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year.

Mayer will wear #21 with the WooSox, Anthony will be #19, and Teel #7.

