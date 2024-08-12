Jumbo Shrimp Reveal 2025 Schedule

August 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season can now be marked into the calendars for members of Crustacean Nation, as the club released their 2025 schedule on Monday. The campaign will begin on March 28, 2025 at the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), with the home opener at 121 Financial Ballpark set for Tuesday, April 1, when the Jumbo Shrimp host the Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox).

The 150-game regular season features 75 contests at 121 Financial Ballpark, including 39 home weekend games (Friday-Sunday). Similar to the last four seasons, each series will be six games in length with just four exceptions (March 28-30 at Nashville, July 1-3 at Charlotte, July 4-6 vs. Charlotte, July 18-20 at Gwinnett). Mondays will be a league-wide designated off-day.

The campaign will run through Sunday, September 21, when Jacksonville completes a six-game series at the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles).

Three teams will visit 121 Financial Ballpark for the first time in 2025 in the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets), who the Jumbo Shrimp host from May 6-11, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians), who visit Jacksonville from July 29-August 3 and Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals), who play at the Jumbo Shrimp from August 26-31.

Jacksonville will make trips to Rochester (June 10-15) and Syracuse (June 17-22). They also play a home-and-home with Worcester, hosting the WooSox from April 1-6 and playing in Massachusetts from August 19-24.

As in the 2021-24 seasons, the Jumbo Shrimp also have International League adversaries like the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals), Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers) and Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles) on their slate.

Of their International League East Division opponents, Jacksonville will play 24 games against Norfolk, 18 games against Charlotte, 18 games against Durham, and 12 against Rochester, Syracuse and Worcester, respectively. The Jumbo Shrimp also have 18 dates against Memphis, 15 with Gwinnett and Nashville, respectively, and six versus Columbus, each of whom reside in the IL West.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group outings and game times for the 2025 season will be announced in the coming weeks, with a full promotional calendar to be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.