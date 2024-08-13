Series Opening Bash Hands Y'alls Big Win
August 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (39-39), presented by Towne Properties, move back to even for the first time since May 21 with a 6-2 comeback win over the Windy City Thunderbolts (33-47) on Tuesday night.
An all-around effort produced a big win for Florence. After being one-hit through the first four innings and trailing 2-0, the bats led off the fifth inning with five runs on five-consecutive hits. The first of those knocks was a 445 ft. home run from left fielder Stephen Hrustich, his 10th on the year.
Catcher Sergio Gutierrez led the hitting line with a 2-for-4 night with 1 RBI off of a sixth inning home run, scoring twice. Designated hitter Craig Massey also showed off with a 2-for-3 evening with 2 RBIs and a double.
Right-hander Hunter Mink made his second professional appearance, starting as the opener again with 3.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, and 4 K. Matt Fernandez relieved him with four one-hit shutout frames striking out three. Lefty Kent Klyman played setup with a one-two-three eighth with two strikeouts. Logan Campbell shut down the ninth with a couple strikeouts, as well.
The Y'alls can win their seventh series out of their first eight after the All-Star Break with a 6:41 p.m. first pitch against the Thunderbolts on Winning Wednesday. Anyone in attendance should pack a chew toy for the dawgs on the field and the dogs in the stand for Thomas More Stadium's final Bark in the Park night of the year.
