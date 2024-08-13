Burgess Slugs Ninth Homer of the Season in Series Opener Defeat
August 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-35) lost 7-2 to the New England Knockouts (28-49) on Tuesday at Campanelli Stadium.
Tri-City opened the scoring for the third consecutive game. Jaxon Hallmark greeted Sam Ryan with a double in the first. Hallmark moved to third after a groundout from Elvis Peralta, and came around on a sac fly from Ryan Cash to put the ValleyCats on top, 1-0.
New England began the third with four consecutive singles against Jhon Vargas, including RBI knocks from Austin White and Luis Atiles, which gave the Knockouts a 2-1 lead.
New England added in the fourth. John Cristino singled, and advanced to third on a base hit from Jake Boone. Tommy Kretzler reached on an RBI fielder's choice, and went to second on a wild pitch. Noah Lucier singled in a run to provide the Knockouts with a 4-1 advantage.
After Jack-Thomas Wold picked up a two-out single in the fifth, Cristino lifted a two-run homer to make it a 6-1 contest.
White worked a walk against Gino Sabatine in the seventh. Atiles reached on an error from Peralta, and White advanced to second. White stole third before scoring on a balk, which pulled New England ahead, 7-1. The balk was Sabatine's only blemish in a solid night on the rubber as he supplied the ValleyCats with 3.1 innings of one-run ball.
Tri-City flexed its muscles in the eighth. Chris Burgess went yard for the ninth time this year, tying Oscar Campos for the team lead, to cut the deficit to 7-2.
Ryan (5-6) threw a complete game, allowing two runs across nine frames, surrendering eight hits, and striking out seven.
Vargas (7-5) was handed the loss after yielding six runs over 4.2 innings.
The ValleyCats look to even the series against the Knockouts on Wednesday, Aug. 14 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.
FINAL | NEW ENGLAND 7 | TRI-CITY 2
W: Sam Ryan (5-6)
L: Jhon Vargas (7-5)
Time of Game: 2:04
