Gray Dazzles, Titans Blank Boulders to Open Trip

Pomona, NY - Opening perhaps their most important stretch of the season, Shane Gray (win, 6-4) gave the Ottawa Titans (44-34) six scoreless innings, in a 6-0 shutout win over the New York Boulders (43-35) on Tuesday.

Before their starter even threw a pitch, the Titans' offence got to Boulders right-hander Brandon Backman (loss, 7-5) in the top of the first. With a pair in scoring position, Jamey Smart's team-leading 56th RBI of the year brought home Aaron Casillas on a groundout - setting up a Brendan O'Donnell RBI double, plating AJ Wright to make it 2-0.

The run support was plenty for Gray - who stranded seven base runners during his outing - allowing three hits, walking four, and striking out one in his eighth quality outing of the year. The righty also retired 13 of the final 16 he faced, leaving after 92 pitches and in line for the win.

In need of late insurance, Jackie Urbaez provided a three-run homer in the seventh to make it 5-0 - on his seventh of the campaign. For good measure, Lamar Briggs' RBI single off the first base pillow in the eighth made it 6-0.

Jake Dixon worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen - walking one and striking out three while McLain Harris pitched a clean ninth to complete the win.

The victory marked the first Titans shutout of the season without it being attached to the starter as a complete game - and the fourth overall blanking of an opponent.

Offensively in the win, Aaron Casillas and Brendan O'Donnell notched multi-hit performances while former Boulder Peyton Isaacson walked twice. Jamey Smart also extended his on-base streak to 20 games by going 1-for-5 with an RBI.

