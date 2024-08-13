Sam Ryan Throws Complete Game, Knockouts Fly Through Tri-City in Series Opener

August 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA.- Sam Ryan recorded his first professional complete game as New England defeated Tri-City on Tuesday night 7-2 at Campanelli Stadium. The Knockouts improved 28-49, while the ValleyCats dropped to 42-35.

Prior to the game, Jalen Garcia eagerly discussed his comeback to the lineup following a 19-game absence due to a calf strain injury. "It's been a long 19 games, like you said. It's been good just rehabbing, trying to stay patient and let my calf heal up. These guys had some good games. It's fun to watch on the sideline too."

New England's starting pitcher, Ryan, secured the win, bringing his season record to 5-6. He delivered a standout performance, pitching a complete game and allowing just two runs, both of which were earned. Ryan also showcased his strikeout capabilities by sending seven batters back to the bench.

After the game, Ryan spoke about what was working for him on the mound. "Putting [the ball in the] corner of the zone and expanding after that great defense behind me." He also added "John [Cristino] called a great game. I shook here and there, but for the most part trusting my catcher, trusting the game that we put together with Saus, Liam [O'Sullivan] and I, we put together a good game plan for these guys. It was good to go out there and execute."

Tri-City's starting pitcher Jhon Vargas ended up with the loss, dropping to 7-5 for the season. In his 4.2 innings on the mound, Vargas faced significant challenges, allowing eleven hits and six runs, all of which were earned. Additionally, he issued a walk and recorded a single strikeout.

In the first inning, Jaxon Hallmark stepped up to the plate and smashed a double towards the right field. Following this impressive start, Elvis Peralta Jr grounded out to Jack-Thomas Wold, allowing Hallmark to advance to third base. The tension continued to mount as Ryan Cash then hit a sacrifice fly to Tommy Kretzler, resulting in the ValleyCats securing an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, with one out, Luis Atiles hit a single to left field. Then, Wold grounded to the first baseman, allowing Atiles to advance to second. The Knockouts were close to tying the game when John Cristino singled to left; however, Atiles was thrown out at home plate, ending the inning.

Noah Luicier started off the third inning with a solid single, and J.R. DiSarcina followed with another single to left field, putting the Knockouts in a promising position with two runners on base. Austin White then stepped up and delivered an RBI single, but his attempt to turn it into a double resulted in an out. Atiles added to the Knockouts' score with a well-placed single to left field, but his ambitious attempt to stretch it into a double also ended in an out at second base. Wold then hit a fly ball to Hallmark in centerfield, bringing the inning to a close.

In the fourth, New England extended into their lead by adding two more runs. Both John Cristino and Jake Boone singled, as the Knockouts had runners on the corners. Tommy Kretzler advanced to second on a wild pitch and Lucier made it a 4-1 game when he hit an RBI single. Unfortunately, DiSarcina grounded out to Ian Walters for the third out of the inning.

Cristino, in the fifth, launched his 16th home run of the season to center field. The ball soared an impressive 451 feet at a blistering speed of 106 mph off the bat, further extending the Knockouts' lead to 6-1. This also marked the third straight inning where New England had at least two runs in this game.

After the game, Cristino talked about his hom erun. "I was just looking for a pitch up in the zone and to drive it. When I hit the ball, yeah, I did know it was gone for sure...just looking something up in the zone that I could do some damage and get that RBI."

The skipper added about his team scoring twice in each the third, fourth and in the fifth. "Anytime you get a couple runs on and get that extra run and not just make it one, making it a multi-run inning. It puts a little more pressure on them to answer, and then we back it up the next inning and do the same thing. It really gets the momentum on our [side] and makes it a lot harder to get back on their side."

The Knockouts had two runners on in the eighth when White stole third for his Frontier League forty-eight stolen base of the season New England added one more in the inning when ValleyCats reliever Gino Sabatine was called for a balk as Atiles moved over to third.

In the eighth, Tri-City got one back when Chris Burgess hit an opposite field home run that landed 350 feet. This was his ninth home run of the season.

For Tri-City Hallmark, Peralta Jr., Cash, Oscar Campas, Ian Walters, Burgess, and Cam Jones, as well as Brett Rodriguez, had notable performances. Meanwhile, for New England, Cristino stood out with a three-hit game, while both Lucier and Atiles contributed with two hits each. Additionally, five different Knockouts players each had one hit in the game.

New Engla nd returns to Campanelli Stadium tomorrow night, hosting the Tri-City ValleyCats in game two of their season-series finale. Tickets for the remainder of the season can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.