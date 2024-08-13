FL Recap

BOOMERS, OTTERS SPLIT DOUBLE-FEATURE

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Evansville Otters and Schaumburg Boomers each took a game in a special Monday night doubleheader at Wintrust Field.

With the Boomers (39-39) remaining at .500, the opportunity to gain ground in the Frontier League West Division was lost on a day when the rest of the teams were off. In the first game, Schaumburg used a sacrifice fly in the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead. The Otters (34-45) knotted things up in the second behind an RBI single from C Logan Brown. After the Boomers retook the lead with a run in the second, Evansville managed to tie things again in the fourth on another RBI base knock from Brown. The following inning saw the Otters grab their first lead at 4-2 after a two-run double from 3B David Mendham. Just when the Otters were about the close the game out in the seventh, the Boomers scratched across the tying fun to force extra innings. In the eighth, Brown again came through for Evansville with a sacrifice fly to put his side up 5-4. RHP Michael McAvene came out of the bullpen in the bottom half and got three straight outs to close the game and pick up his seventh save of the season.RHP Alex Valdez earned the win in relief while RHP Jake Joyce took the loss.

In the second game, the two sides exchanged a run in the first inning. The Otters grabbed the lead in the top of the second, but the Boomers made short work of it and took a 3-2 lead on a two-run homer from LF Aaron Simmons. 1B Anthony Calarco pushed the lead up to 5-2 with a two-run double in the fifth. The Otters manufactured a run in the seventh but ultimately came up short after grounding into a game-ending double play in the seventh. RHP Aaron Glickstein got the win for Schaumburg while RHP Dylan Stutsman picked up the save. RHP Terance Marin took the loss for the Otters.

The series will continue at Wintrust Field on Tuesday at 6:30 PM CDT.

BOULDERS SHUT OUT JACKALS

PONOMA, NY - The New York Boulders shut down the New Jersey Jackals in a one-game event at Clover Stadium on Monday night.

The win ties New York (43-34) with Ottawa for second place in the Frontier League East Division and currently owns the tiebreaker due to their season record against Québec. The Boulders broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning after a run scored due to a throwing error by the New Jersey (26-51) catcher. RF Jake Reinisch added on later in the inning, driving in a run on a fielder's choice to make it 2-0. In the sixth, C Joe DeLuca increased the lead to three on an RBI single that snuck through the left side of the infield. Reinisch put the finishing touches on the score by driving in another run in the seventh, thanks to another error from the Jackals. RHP Erik Stock picked up the win after six shutout innings while RHP Jalon Tyson-Long took the loss for New Jersey.

The Boulders will stay at home and host the Ottawa Titans for their next series beginning on Tuesday at 7:00 PM EDT. The Jackals will head back home to host a cross-state series with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday. First pitch for the series opener is at 6:35 PM EDT.

