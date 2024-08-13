Florence Five-Run Fifth Flashes Windy City

A five-run Florence fifth inning topped The Windy City ThunderBolts in game one of a three game set against the Florence Y'alls Tuesday night at Thomas More Stadium.

The ThunderBolts (33-47) lit up the scoreboard first in the top of the second inning. With two outs, catcher J.J. Figueroa lined an RBI single into right-center field for the first lead of the night 1-0.

In the top of the third, Bolts outfielder Cam Phelts bunted reaching base for his second hit of the game. Infielder Michael Seegers notched a high chopper for an infield single. Next man to the plate Henry Kusiak cracked an RBI single adding a 2-0 Bolts advantage.

Florence (38-38) got on the scoreboard with Steven Hrustich blazed his tenth home run of the season making it a 2-1 game in the bottom of the fifth. Florence catcher Sergio Gutierrez singled and took second via a passed ball. Justin Lavey launched an RBI single knotting the score 2-2. Infielder Craig Massey smacked a two-run single putting Florence ahead 4-2. A passed ball added an additional run completing the fifth.

A solo-home run by Gutierrez in the bottom of the sixth put the Y'alls ahead 6-2.

Buddie Pindel tossed (7-6) tossed 5.2 innings conceding five runs three earned on six hits walking one and striking out four.

RHP Dan Brown hurled 2.1 innings allowing one hit striking out two in a scoreless slate.

Y'alls RHP Matthew Fernendez (1-0) logged 4.0 innings surrendering zero runs over one hit walking none and striking out three.

Windy City is back in action Wednesday night at Thomas More Stadium for the middle game of a three game set against the Florence Y'alls at 5:41 CT. Windy City RHP Ruddy Gomez (1-4, 4.79) v Florence LHP Joniaker Villalobos (4-6, 4.86).

