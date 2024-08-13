Crushers Blanked in First Professional Baseball Game in Springfield Since 2001

Springfield, IL - On a beautiful evening at historic Robin Roberts Stadium, the Lake Erie Crushers (44-34) and Gateway Grizzlies played a professional baseball game in Springfield, Illinois for the first time since 2001. Gateway rode some excellent pitching and early runs for a 5-0 win.

The Crushers now sit three games back of Gateway for second place in the Frontier League West standings.

The Grizzlies scratched across a run against RHP Pedro Echemendia in the 1st, but it was the 4th inning that saw most of the damage early on. Echemendia couldn't miss a barrel as the Grizzlies peppered him to all fields, amounting to three runs and a 4-0 lead for Gateway.

DH Kevin Krause added on in the 5th with a solo homer to put a five in the run column for the Grizzlies. On the other side, the Crushers were having problems at the plate against Gateway's starting pitcher, Teague Conrad.

Conrad pitched through six no-hit innings with only a walk against his line. DH Scout Knotts poked a single up the middle to lead off the 7th to put away any fear of a no-no, but the Grizzlies kept Lake Erie off the board in the frame.

On the topic of no-hit innings, the Crushers' bullpen put together three of their own in relief of Echemendia. RHP Leonardo Rodriguez, RHP Sam Curtis, and LHP Kenny Pierson all put together flawless outings to go along with the bullpen's common success in recent weeks.

Gateway's Teague Conrad came out for the 9th to finish the complete game effort. With one out Alberti Chavez reached on an infield single. He now has a hit in 16 of 17 games since joining Lake Erie.

Conrad got two more outs and put a cap on a complete game shutout. He ended with 104 pitches, just missing a "Maddux".

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1

Gateway Grizzlies 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 X 5 9 0

These two teams will meet again on Wednesday, August 14 back in Sauget, IL at 7:30pm EST. Anthony Escobar will get the ball for Lake Erie and try to even the series against the Grizzlies.

