Phillips' Ninth-Inning Home Run Leads Otters to Win

August 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - On a gorgeous Tuesday night at Wintrust Field, the Evansville Otters took down the Schaumburg Boomers 5-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the five-game series.

Dakota Phillips stole the show once again. In the Otters' (35-45) ninth, he blasted a three-run go-ahead homer to right-center propelling the club to victory.

The Boomers (39-40) scored their only two runs of the game in the opening inning.

After a rocky start from southpaw Braden Scott (4-9), he settled down and dominated the rest of the contest. His final line was eight innings pitched, allowing the pair of runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

It took the bats some time to get going, but they answered in the fourth inning to even the score at two. Pavin Parks hit a sacrifice fly to score the first run, followed by a Phillips RBI single to center field.

Afterwards, pitching commanded the game until the ninth. The Schaumburg arm had already struck out three in the inning, but a wild pitch extended the frame. One walk later, Phillips took care of the rest with the three-run home run.

Parks (Sv. 4) went from shortstop to the mound and closed out the ninth, striking out one. The two-way player remains perfect in save opportunities.

David Mendham, Gary Mattis and Phillips had two hits each to lead the offense.

Back to the grind tomorrow, the Otters look to win the series against the Boomers with a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.