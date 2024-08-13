Slammers' Bats Stay Hot, Take Series Opener Over Wild Things

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers were on "A mission from God" Tuesday night, scoring eight runs to defeat the division-leading Washington Wild Things.

Joliet (33-45) broke through in the bottom of the third after stranding two runners each in the first two innings, scoring two runs on a home run to right field by Matthew Warkentin. Antonio Valdez led off with a double down the left field line before the homer.

Warkentin leads the Frontier League with 19 home runs, and has gone deep six times in 11 games during August.

The Slammers extended their lead two innings later. Valdez hit another leadoff double, this time to left-center, before stealing third base. He scored two at bats later when Jonathan Sierra flew out to right-center field, putting Joliet up 3-0.

The jailbirds started a two out rally with a walk by Tommy Stevenson, then Victor Nova singled to place runners at the corners. Stevenson scored, and Nova advanced to second base, on a balk by Wild Things reliever Marlon Perez.

Washington's starter, Dariel Fregio, allowed four hits and three earned runs with four walks and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched before Perez was brought in.

Drew Stengren then brought home Nova with a single up the middle, giving the home team a 5-0 advantage.

Washington (53-25) ended Landon Smiddy's shutout in the top of the sixth inning, starting with a leadoff single by Caleb McNeely. He advanced to third base the next at bat on a hit-and-run single by Tommy Caufield, placing runners at the corners.

McNeely scored when Jalen Miller grounded into a double play, making the score 5-1. McNeely went two for four with one run scored.

Joliet again added to its advantage in the bottom half of the inning. Andrew Fernandez singled through the left side to lead off the inning before Liam McArthur walked, putting runners on first and second base.

Antonio Valdez hit a ground ball, reaching base on a fielder's choice, then stole second base to put two runners in scoring position. Jonathan Sierra singled up the middle, scoring both runners, to give the Slammers a six run lead.

The single gave Sierra three runs batted in, going one for four with a sacrifice fly.

The visitors added two more runs to their tally in the top of the seventh on Baron Radcliff's home run to center field. The homer was Radcliff's first hit with the Wild Things after he was recently signed by the team.

Slammers starter Landon Smiddy threw a quality start for the home team, allowing six hits and three earned runs alongside one walk and three strikeouts over seven innings.

Joliet scored for the third consecutive inning in the bottom of the seventh. Victor Nova led off with a double to right field, advancing to third base on a ground out before scoring on Chris Davis' single.

The Slammers' bullpen shut down the Washington offense in the final two innings, wrapping up an 8-3 victory over the Wild Things.

Joliet will go for the series win tomorrow night, August 14, on Dog Day. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

