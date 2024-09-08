September 8 - Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics Postgame Notes

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 78, WASHINGTON MYSTICS 71

SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT ARENA, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Collier - 19 Collier - 12 McBride - 4

Washington Mystics Sykes - 13 Dolson - 7 Atkins/Vanloo - 4

Lynx Notes

Napheesa Collier ended the game with a game-high 19 points, including 9-of-9 from the free throw line, a game-high 12 rebounds, one block and one turnover in 36:43 minutes of action. This marks Collier's 17th double-double of the season (45th career) and she joins Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson as the only players to have 17+ double-double this season. The Lynx are 11-6 this season and 30-15 all-time when Collier records a double-double.

Today marked Collier's third 15+ point/10+rebound game with 1 or less turnover on the season (ninth career). The Lynx are 2-1 this season and 6-3 all-time when Collier contributes such a game.

Shooting 9-of-9 (100%) from the from the free throw line in today's game, Collier has tied her season-high for made free throws (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana) and tied her career-best percentage on nine or more free throw attempts (MR: June 27, 2023 vs. Seattle).

Courtney Williams finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, three rebounds and three assists in 2540 minutes of action. This marks Williams' 22nd game of the season (178th career) scoring in double figures. She stands third on the Lynx in double-figure-scoring games, joining teammates Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride as the only Lynx players with 22+ such games this season. Williams' is 110-68 in her career and the Lynx are 18-4 in games when she contributes 10+ points.

Bridget Carleton ended today's game with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 24:32 minutes of play. Her three steals tie a career-high, which she has contributed five time this season and seven in her career (MR: August 28, 2024 at Phoenix).

Natisha Hiedeman finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and three assists in 17:28 minutes off of the bench. This marks Hiedeman's fifth game of the season (52nd career) scoring in double figures. She ranks second on the Lynx, trailing teammate Cecilia Zandalasini who has seven such games off of the bench this season. The Lynx are 5-0 this season and Hiedeman is 39-13 in her career when she scores 10+ points.

Team Notes

Shooting a season-best 17-of-17 from the free throw line in today's game, the Lynx join the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun as the only teams to have a game shooting 100% on 15+ free throw attempts this season. This also marks only the fifth such game in Lynx franchise history (MR: June 15, 2015 at Phoenix).

Mystics Notes

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23:12 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx will head to Atlanta for the final game of the road trip on Tuesday, September 10th at Gateway Center Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen nationally on NBA TV and heard KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

