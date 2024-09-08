Mystics vs. Lynx Postgame Information - September 8

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics 71- Lynx 78

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (71)

Sykes (13) Dolson (7) Atkins, Vanloo (4)

Lynx (78)

Collier (19) Collier (12) McBride (4)

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics had 11 threes in the game, making it their 18 th game this season with 10+ threes.

The team has made 330 three-point field goals this season which is the most three-point shots ever made in season in franchise history.

The Mystics sit second in the league in three-point percentage, shooting 36.7%, trailing only behind the Minnesota Lynx (38.2%).

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics in scoring with 13 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Sykes (298) needs two steals to reach 300 total steals in her career. She also has 95 steals with the Mystics and needs five more steals to reach 100 with the team.

Stefanie Dolson had 11 points, two assists, and led the team in rebounds with seven.

This is the 12 th game this season where Dolson has recorded 10+ points and 5+ rebounds.

This was the 10 th game this season Dolson has had 3+ made threes in a game

Ariel Atkins had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the contest.

Atkins (2840) needs four points to pass Monique Currie (2843) for the third most points in Mystics franchise history.

Julie Vanloo had six points, four assists, and one steal in the game.

Vanloo passed Victoria Vivians (65), Tonya Edwards (66), Ruthie Bolton (66) and is now tied with Cynthia Cooper-Dyke (67) for seventh on the All-Time rookie three-point list. Vanloo needs five more threes this season to jump into the top 5 and pass and Mitchell (70) on the list.

Vanloo also passed Debbie Black for 8th on the All-Time Rookie assists list with 162 assists so far this season.

