Liberty Hold off Aces

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Sunday, the New York Liberty (28-6) held on for a 75-71 victory over the Las Vegas Aces (22-12) in front of a sellout crowd of 15,393 fans.

At 29-6, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 35 games in franchise history.

New York becomes the first team to sweep the defending WNBA Champions since 2021, when the Chicago Sky went 3-0 against the defending champion Storm and went on to win the 2021 WNBA Championship.

The Liberty more than doubled Las Vegas's total points in the paint as New York won the points in the paint battle by a margin of 36-16.

New York held the Aces to nine points in the second quarter and have been responsible for four of the last five single-digit scoring quarters by the Aces, dating back to August 8 of last season.

The Liberty have recorded at least 10 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games, marking the team's second-longest streak of the season. New York has recorded 105 offensive rebounds over the last nine games, which is the Liberty's highest total in any nine-game span this season.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 106th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET at College Park Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 12-2 run from the 4:03 mark of the first to the 0:37 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 17-7 run from the 9:38 mark of the second to the 3:04 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 18-5 run from the 7:50 mark of the third to the 2:35 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : Las Vegas went on a 19-2 run from the 1:12 mark of the third to the 3:55 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds on 57% (8-14) shooting from the field. Stewart added two assists, two steals and a block on Jackie Young's potential game-tying layup attempt with 5.5 seconds remaining in the fourth. Breanna also passed Plenette Pierson for 10th on the Liberty's all-time scoring list with 1,574 points. The reigning WNBA MVP made her first three shots from the field and led all scorers with 10 points in the first quarter.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 14 points with four assists, four rebounds and a steal while tying her season high with two blocks. Sabrina also extended her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 58, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. With her fourth rebound of the night, Ionescu passed Sue Wicks for the fifth-most rebounds in Liberty franchise history with 789. Ionescu has recorded at least 10 points in each of her 33 games this season, which is her new career-high for double-digit scoring games in a single season, and she is tied for the WNBA lead in double-digit scoring performances this season.

Jonquel Jones finished with 15 points on 75% (3-4) shooting from the field and 89% (8-9) shooting from the line to go along with eight rebounds and four assists. Jones recorded her 500th career assist to become the fourth-fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 assists and 350 blocks (270 games), behind Candace Parker, Lisa Leslie and Breanna Stewart. Jonquel also set a Liberty franchise record for most points scored in a single game (15) while taking four or fewer field-goal attempts, and her eight free throws marked her most made free throws in a single game since joining the Liberty.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton posted nine points on 40% (4-10) shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Laney-Hamilton also made her 135th three-pointer with the Liberty, which ranks as the 14th-most made threes in Liberty franchise history.

Leonie Fiebich came off the bench to record seven points, three rebounds and three steals in the win. Fiebich made her only three-pointer of the game and shot 75% (3-4) from the field against Las Vegas. This marks Leonie's third game recording at least three steals as a reserve this season, which matches the most such games by any Liberty rookie in franchise history.

