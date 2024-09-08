Atlanta Dream 100, Indiana Fever 104

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta Dream (12-23) at Indiana Fever (19-17)

Game 35| September 8, 2024 | Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final

Atlanta 21 27 21 21 10 100

Indiana 22 22 22 24 14 104

Game Leaders Atlanta Indiana

Points Howard (36) Boston (30)

Rebounds Charles (12) Boston (13)

Assists Howard, Gray & Canada (5) Clark (12)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the tenth time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Fever moves to 33-31 overall and 13-20 when playing in Indiana.

Four different Dream players finished scoring in double figures.

Howard put up her third consecutive game with 30+ points, this time going for a season-high of 36 points with five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Howard now owns the franchise record for the most points scored by any Atlanta Dream player over a three-game span with 96. Angel McCoughtry previously held the record with 95 points in the 2011 season.

She is also the third player in WNBA history to have 30+ PTS and 4+ 3PM in 3 consecutive games.

Charles followed with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double, marking her seventeenth of the season and No. 190 of her career. Her performance marks her fourth consecutive double-double.

Gray and Canada recorded 15 and 17 points, respectively.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Howard sunk a 27-foot 3-pointer to tie it at 10-10 for the Dream after an early Indiana run.

Canada immediately followed with a jump shot to give Atlanta its first lead of the game, 12-10 midway through the first.

Charles headlined the Dream in the first with six points, two rebounds and one steal.

Howard followed with five points and one assist.

Hillmon and Gray anchored the Dream on the boards with three rebounds each.

The Dream outscored Indiana in the paint, 10-6, and in second chance points, 7-0.

Q2:

Howard found Charles for a hook shot to initiate an 11-3 Dream run.

Gray knocked down a 26-foot 3-pointer to extend the Dream lead to six, 39-33.

The Fever responded by tying it up at 42, but Gray notched another 3-pointer to keep the Dream up 45-42.

In Atlanta's final possession of the half, Canada and Lorela Cubaj combined for three offensive rebounds to create a look for a Canada jumper with .3 seconds remaining.

Gray headlined the Dream with eight points, two assists and one steal in the second. The guard accounted for over half of the Atlanta offense in the quarter.

Gray and Howard combined for 22 of the Dream's 48 first half points.

Atlanta shot 45.5% from the field, 57.1% from 3-point range and 75% from the charity stripe in the second quarter.

The Dream committed only one turnover in the first half while its defense influenced 13 Indiana turnovers. Four different Atlanta players recorded a steal in the first half, with Hillmon, Gray and Canada all swiping two each.

Q3:

Howard racked up eight points in just the opening two minutes of the third quarter alone to propel the Dream to a 13-point lead, 59-46.

Atlanta's offense continued to hum, this time going on a 13-4 run in just four minutes.

Howard led the Dream with 11 points in the third, going 4-for-5 from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range.

Charles followed with five points and seven rebounds.

The Dream shot 42.1% from the field and 100% from the free throw line in the third.

Atlanta outscored the Fever in the paint, 10-6, and in second chance points, 3-0.

Q4:

Fighting away a Fever offensive spark, the Dream went on a 10-2 run as the fourth opened to preserve its lead at 84-75.

Howard headlined the Dream with another double-digit quarter, with 10 points, two rebounds and one assist. The guard went 3-for-8 from the field.

Canada followed with four points, two assists and two rebounds.

Charles and Gray added two points each.

The Dream outscored the Fever in second chance points, 7-0. Atlanta outrebounded Indiana 11-6.

OT:

Howard and Canada combined for eight of the Dream's 10 points in overtime. Both went 2-for-4 from the field.

Gray added two points.

The Dream outscored the Fever in points in the paint, 10-6, and in fast break points 2-0.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.