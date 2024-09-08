Game Preview: Fever Look for Season Sweep of Atlanta on Sunday

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream

Sunday, Sept. 8

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 4:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

ION

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (18-17)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (19.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (19.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 8.4 apg)

Guard - Lexie Hull (5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (10.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Atlanta Dream (12-22)

Guard - Allisha Gray (15.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.6 apg)

Guard - Rhyne Howard (17.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Guard - Jordin Canada (10.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.4 apg)

Center - Tina Charles (14.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Forward - Naz Hillmon (5.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: None

Atlanta: Aerial Powers - OUT (Left Calf), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus - OUT (Left Ankle)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever (18-17) welcome the Atlanta Dream for the third matchup of a six-game homestand at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's matchup marks the final meeting between Indiana and Atlanta this season, with the Fever looking to sweep the Dream in its four-game regular-season series.

Indiana and Atlanta last met on August 26 at State Farm Arena when the Fever started its season-best five-game winning streak with an 84-79 victory. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, who has scored at least 20 points in 10 of her last 12 games played, led Indiana in its most recent win against the Dream with 29 points and a season-best seven rebounds. Mitchell's latest performance against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday resulted in 23 points. For Atlanta, Dream center Tina Charles led with a season-high 28 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Prior to the Olympic break, Atlanta (12-22) had compiled a 7-17 record and entered the season intermission in eighth place in the league standings. Following the break, the Dream won its first three games back but have only won two of its last seven matchups. The Dream's 107 points in its last outing against Dallas marked a season-high in scoring for Atlanta as all five Dream starters scored at least 15 points in the win. Dream guard Rhyne Howard spearheaded Atlanta's momentum with a season-high 33 points, six assists and three rebounds. Howard also tied a career-high six-made 3-point field goals. Charles and Dream guard Jordin Canada both recorded double-doubles and combined for 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. The Dream outscored the Wings in paint points, 50-38, and the entire second half, 50-36. Atlanta still remains in contention for the final playoff spot with its record tied with the Chicago Sky as both teams vie for the last postseason berth.

Indiana and Atlanta are near the top in the league's rebounding rankings, as the Dream rank third and average 36.0 rebounds per game while the Fever rank fourth and average 35.4 rebounds per game. Charles and Fever center Aliyah Boston both eclipse the league's top 10 rebounders, each averaging at least 9.0 rebounds per game. Atlanta and Indiana and ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in second-chance points per game, averaging 10.9 and 10.7 points apiece. Mitchell, Howard and Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark all sit in the top 15 in the league's scoring ranks, averaging at least 17.3 points per game. If Clark dishes out six assists on Sunday, she will become the only player in WNBA history to reach at least 650 points, 300 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season.

