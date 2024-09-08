Fever Sweep Regular Season Series with Dream in Overtime Thriller

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (19-17) overcame a 16-point deficit and swept the regular-season series against the Atlanta Dream in a 104-100 overtime victory on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Sunday was the first overtime game this season played by the Fever and was the first time in franchise history the team swept the regular season-series agaisnt Atlanta.

Indiana shot 54.4 percent from the field on Sunday as four Fever players scored in double figures in the win. Fever center Aliyah Boston spearheaded the victory with a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds for her 13th double-double this season. Boston shot 11-of-16 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line as her career night in scoring moved her to 17th on the Fever all-time career points list with 1,093 points heading into Wednesday against the Las Vegas Aces.

Sunday marked a record-breaking night for Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark as well as she set a franchise record for the most double-doubles recorded in a single-season with 14. Clark added 26 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the win and became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 300 assists in 35 games played. Clark also became the only WNBA player to reach 650 points, 300 assists and 200 rebounds in a single-season. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell has now scored at least 20 points in 11 of her last 13 games as she tallied 21 points and four rebounds in Sunday's win. Lexie Hull added 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc and Fever forward Temi Fagbenle contributed nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks off the bench.

Atlanta started the game on a 14-6 run for more than four minutes, but back-to-back 3-point field goals from Mitchell and a made jumpshot from Boston with less than one minute left in regulation put Indiana up 22-21 going into the second quarter. The Dream went on an 11-3 run for more than two minutes late in the second quarter, but Hull hit back-to-back 3-point field goals to cut Indiana's deficit to 39-38. Dream guard Jordin Canada hit a jumper in the final seconds to put Atlanta up, 48-44, going into the second half. The Fever stared down a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, but a steal and layup by Mitchell in transition sparked an 18-5 run from Indiana and the Fever cut its deficit to 69-66 going into the final quarter. In the fourth quarter, the Fever were down by two points with 27 seconds left in regulation, but a layup from Boston tied the game 90-90 to force overtime. Indiana shot 5-of-7 from the floor in overtime and secured the win in the third game of the six-game homestand.

Four Dream (12-23) players scored at least 15 points in the loss as guard Rhyne Howard totaled a season-high 36 points with five assists and four rebounds. Dream center Tina Charles and guard Jordin Canada both scored 17 points. Charles pulled down 12 rebounds and Canada added six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Dream guard Allisha Gray trailed with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Despite the loss, Atlanta shot 26 more field goals than Atlanta.

UP NEXT

The Fever host the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday's game will broadcast on WALV.

