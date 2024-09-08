Aces Comeback Hopes Fall Short in 75-71 Loss to New York

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - After falling behind by 20 points late in the third quarter, the Las Vegas Aces (22-13) reclaimed the lead in the final 2 minutes, but were unable to hold on as host New York Liberty (29-6) came away with a 75-71 victory on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. Kelsey Plum hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 25 points.

The Aces' loss, coupled with Seattle's 90-66 win over Phoenix Saturday evening, reduces Las Vegas' lead over the Storm in the race for 4th place in the WNBA standings to just one game with 5 games to play. The Aces own the tiebreaker over Seattle at the moment, but the teams play for a fourth and final time on September 17 in the Emerald City.

First Quarter Highlights (New York 26, Las Vegas 24)

The Aces hit 6 3-pointers to open the contest with an 18-12 lead. The Liberty moved ahead for the first time on a pair of Stewart free throws with 37.3 left on the first quarter clock which were the final points of the quarter. The Aces, who hit 50% from the field, were 6 of 11 from 3-point range, while the Liberty scored on 55.6% of their field goal attempts and 2 of 6 from distance. The Liberty outrebounded the Aces 10-5 and outscored the Aces 14-4 in the paint. Alysha Clark and Jackie Young tallied 8 points apiece and Stewart finished with 10 for New York.

Second Quarter Highlights (New York 45, Las Vegas 33)

The Aces made just 1 of 7 to start the second quarter as the Liberty increased their lead to 39-28 at 5:32. Plum hit a 3 at 4:54 to draw to within 8 points, but New York closed the first half on a 7-2 run. In all, the Aces made 3 of 13 of their field goal attempts, while New York connected on 6 of 18 of theirs. The Aces gave up 9 points off 5 turnovers and collected 2 from the Liberty's 2 miscues. Plum scored 5, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu tallied 5 apiece for New York.

Third Quarter Highlights (New York 64, Las Vegas 51)

After the Liberty expanded their lead to 57-43, both teams relied heavily on their respective benches for the final 4 minutes of the third quarter. New York's largest lead of the game, 63-43, came at 2:35. The Aces shot 37.5% from the field and the Liberty dropped to 38.9% for the quarter. Plum scored 5 points and Stewart had 7.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (New York 75, Las Vegas 71)

A 15-0 run that started with the third quarter's final 5 points and extended into the 4th quarter brought the Aces to within 3 points, 64-61, at 6:40. A Sydney Colson 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining in the game gave the Aces the lead, 71-70. However, the Liberty made 3 of 6 free throws and a jumper down the stretch, while holding the Aces scoreless. In outscoring the Liberty 20-11 in the final frame, the Aces made 6 of 19 from the field and 4 of 10 from long range, while New York made just 4 of 16 of their field goal attempts and 0 of 5 from afar. Plum scored 10 points and Ionescu had 7 for the Lib.

KEY STATS

The Aces shot 23 of 64 from the field (.359) and 15 of 33 from 3-point range (.455), while the Liberty made 27 of 69 (.391) overall and 5 of 24 (.208) from distance.

New York shot 16 of 22 from the charity stripe on 23 fouls whistled on Las Vegas; the Aces made 10 of 10 on the 13 Liberty calls.

New York ourebounded the Aces 39-27 including 10-2 on the offensive glass.

The Liberty outscored Las Vegas 36-16 in the paint, while the Aces edged the Liberty 12-9 on second chance points and 10-7 on the fast break.

Also scoring in double figures for the Aces were Jackie Young with 12 and Alysha Clark had 11.

GAME NOTES

The 15 made 3-pointers marked a season high for the Aces (14 3PM vs Dallas, July 7).

Chelsea Gray handed out 6 assists to give her 1,613 for her career-the 8th most in WNBA history. Candace Parker is 7th on the list with 1,634 dimes.

Tiffany Hayes scored 7 points to give her 4,568 for her career, moving her closer to Penny Taylor in 35th place on the list with 4,606.

Sydney Colson tied her season high with 8 points off the bench

The Aces were without the services of leading M'VP candidate A'ja Wilson (lower right leg), who missed her first game since Aug. 3, 2019.

NEXT UP

The Aces remain on the road with a pair of games this week in Indianapolis, home to "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing." The Fever host Las Vegas on both Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 4 pm PT and Friday, Sept. 13, at 4:30 pm. Wednesday's game is being televised locally on Fox5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Friday's game is being broadcast nationally on ION. Please check local listings to see if ION is showing the Aces game on your television or streaming provider.

