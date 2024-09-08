Dallas Wings Fall at Chicago Sky 92-77

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Chicago, IL - The Dallas Wings got off to a slow start and fell at the Chicago Sky, 92-77, on Sunday evening at Wintrust Arena. The Sky scored 33 first-quarter points to build an early lead, which the Wings could not overcome. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 23 points. With the loss, the Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

Ogunbowale, who added three rebounds, was joined in double figures by Satou Sabally (12 points), Natahsa Howard (17) and Teaira McCowan (10). Sabally added a game-high seven assists and six rebounds, while Howard was credited with six rebounds. McCowan added seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, while Kalani Brown had seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Chicago (13-22) led wire-to-wire thanks to its hot start, with the 33 points being the most the Wings (9-26) have allowed in the first quarter this season. The Sky opened the game on a 9-2 run and saw their lead jump to 15 with under a minute left in the quarter. Chicago would maintain a double-digit advantage the rest of the way after outscoring Dallas 33-19 in the first, 18-16 in the second, and 27-19 in the third. The Wings made a fourth-quarter push to narrow a 26-point deficit down to 13 with just over a minute to go but couldn't complete the comeback. Dallas shot nearly 43-percent from the field and forced six turnovers over the final 10 minutes to spark the late rally as the Wings outscored the Sky 23-14 in the fourth.

On the night, the Wings shot .405 from the field, .200 from three and .737 from the free-throw line, while Chicago finished .500, .385 and .739, respectively. Both teams committed 14 turnovers, with the Sky scoring 17 points off those miscues compared to the Wings with just eight. Chicago held a narrow advantage in rebounding (34-30) and points in the paint (46-42), and also led in fast break points (23-14). The Wings finished with a 14-10 advantage in second-chance points.

Chennedy Carter led Chicago with 28 points and six assists, while Isabelle Harrison, who started in place of the injured Angel Reese, had 21 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas begins a three-game homestand on Tuesday as the Wings welcome the New York Liberty (29-6) to College Park Center for the first of two consecutive meetings. Tipoff on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Southwest Extra is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

