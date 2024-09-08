Howard and Dream Survive Wings in Overtime Thriller, 107-96

September 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat the Wings by double digits in the group's first overtime game of the 2024 season. Led by Rhyne Howard's season-high of 33-points, all five starters scored for the first time this season to culminate in the most scored in a game by Atlanta this year.

The win improves Atlanta's record to 12-22 overall and 7-10 at home.

"What a phenomenal effort by our athletes tonight," head Coach Tanisha Wright said postgame. "Just heart, resilience, not giving up in a playoff atmosphere. That was a playoff game. We understand that every game from here on out is going to be like that for us. And that type of fight, that type of energy is going to be needed as we continue to make our playoff push."

Howard tallied 33 points, three rebounds, six assists and one steal, going 12-for-26 from the field and 6-for-17 from 3-point range. She became the first Dream player since Angel McCoughtry in 2013 to put up consecutive 30+ point performances, as she dropped 31 against Phoenix just three days earlier.

The all-around effort saw several season and career achievements for the Dream. Tina Charles marked her sixteenth double-double of the season with 20 points and 13 rebounds, claiming No. 2 in Dream Franchise history for most double-doubles in a single season.

Forward Naz Hillmon notched a career-high with 18 points on the night, paired with eight rebounds. The forward went 6-for-7 from the field and 6-for-10 from the free throw line.

And last but not least, guard Jordin Canada recorded her first double-double of her Dream career with 15 points and a season-high 10 assists.

"We knew that going into this game and we wanted to be aggressive," Hillmon said of the team's momentum. "Once you just get into your rhythm and your feel, it just kind of takes off."

Atlanta left a slow start in its rear view after putting together a 16-6 run in the final minutes of the third quarter and early minutes of the fourth to come within five points of Dallas, 80-85.

The Dream's comeback continued to push forward for another run, this time 17-5. Charles gave the Dream its first lead of the game at 91-89, sinking a hook shot with ease. Dallas' Natasha Howard then sent the contest into overtime with a 19-foot jump shot with two seconds remaining.

But as the extra period began, Atlanta's second half stamina suffocated the Wings as Hillmon, Canada and Howard all knocked down shots to open overtime with a 7-0 run and clinch the victory.

Next, the Dream will travel to Indiana to take on the Fever on September 8 at 4 p.m. EST. The game will air on both Peachtree Sports Network and ESPN3.

