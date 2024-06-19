Selvidge and Somerset Stymied in Wednesday Loss to Erie

(Somerset Patriots) Jordan Groshans of the Somerset Patriots readies a throw

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark by a final score of 11-2.

LHP Brock Selvidge (4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) was handed the losing decision, allowing career-highs in hits and runs.

RHP McKinley Moore (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K) made his Somerset Patriots debut in relief of Selvidge, allowing one run in the seventh inning.

3B Jesus Rodriguez (0-for-2, R, BB, HBP) made his Double-A debut, starting at third base and scoring Somerset's first run of the game in the sixth inning.

LF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB) brought home the Patriots' only two runs with an RBI-double in the sixth inning.

Over his last five games, Wegner is 8-for-20 with 4 RBI and four doubles.

