Selvidge and Somerset Stymied in Wednesday Loss to Erie
June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark by a final score of 11-2.
LHP Brock Selvidge (4.2 IP, 9 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) was handed the losing decision, allowing career-highs in hits and runs.
RHP McKinley Moore (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K) made his Somerset Patriots debut in relief of Selvidge, allowing one run in the seventh inning.
3B Jesus Rodriguez (0-for-2, R, BB, HBP) made his Double-A debut, starting at third base and scoring Somerset's first run of the game in the sixth inning.
LF Jared Wegner (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, BB) brought home the Patriots' only two runs with an RBI-double in the sixth inning.
Over his last five games, Wegner is 8-for-20 with 4 RBI and four doubles.
