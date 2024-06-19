Yanquiel Fernandez Knocks Yard Goats Back into First Place

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Harrisburg, PA- Right Fielder Yanquiel Fernandez broke a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning leading the Yard Goats to a 4-3 win against the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The win, combined with Portland's loss to Richmond, has put the Yard Goats back in first place with four games remaining in the Eastern League's first half. Trailing against NL All-Star and Washington Nationals opening day starter Josiah Gray (MLB rehab assignment) 2-0 in the fourth inning, Braxton Fulford ripped a two-out single to tie the game at 2-2. Hartford's bullpen of Alec Barger, Juan Mejia, Jaden Hill and Seth Halvorsen combined to allow just one run in five innings with 8 strikeouts.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning against Hartford starter Carson Palmquist. Brady House doubled home the first run and the second one scored on an error.

Josiah Gray, on a MLB rehab assignment for the Washington Nationals, retired the first six batters and allowed just one hit and two base-runners over the first four innings. However, the Yard Goats loaded the bases against the righty in the fifth inning with two walks in between a double by Warming Bernabel. Gray retired the next two batters on a popup and strikeout but Braxton Fulford followed with a clutch line drive single, scoring Fernandez and Bernabel to tie the game at 2-2.

Palmquist worked four innings and recorded three strikeouts and retired the side in order in the second and fourth innings. Alec Barger pitched the fifth and sixth innings and sat down six of seven batters faced with five strikeouts. Juan Mejia worked a perfect seventh and Jaden Hill hurled a perfect eighth with two strikeouts.

The Yard Goats put together another two-out rally in the ninth inning off reliever Daisson Acosta. Nic Kent earned a pinch-hit walk, Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and Ryan Ritter walked. Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a single to center field, scoring Kent and Ward and giving Hartford a 4-2 lead. The Senators got a home run from Dérmis Garcia in the ninth but Seth Halvorsen retired Jordy Barley to end the game and earn his fifth save.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip in Pennsylvania against the Washington Nationals affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, June 20th (12:00 PM), at FNB Field. RHP Andrew Quezada will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacity app.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.