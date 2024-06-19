Seventh Inning Slam Sends Binghamton Past Akron 4-1

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks and Binghamton Rumble Ponies donned their Copa identities on Wednesday night as Los Condores de Binghamton used a seventh inning grand slam to rally past Los Perros Calientes de Akron 4-1 at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Binghamton finally cracked the scoreboard against Akron in the top of the seventh. A Drake Osborn double and Wyatt Young single put runners on first and third with no outs and chased Akron starter Ryan Webb from the game. After a pitching change and a walk, Rowdey Jordan hit a grand slam off the batter's eye in center to give Binghamton the 4-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Webb got the start for Los Perros Calientes and was lights out to start only allowing three hits through the first five innings. Binghamton got two in scoring position with no outs in the sixth, but Webb escaped the jam striking out the next three. In total, the Akron left-hander tossed six innings allowing two runs while striking out eight. Jordan Jones allowed two runs over an inning pitched. Tyler Thornton and Trey Benton each tossed a scoreless inning.

Duck Tales

Akron got its lone run in the first inning. Alexfri Planez kept the inning alive with a two-out single before advancing to third on a Joe Lampe base hit. Two pitches later, Lampe broke for second before getting in a rundown to allow Planez to score and make it 1-0 Perros Calientes.

Notebook

Eight strikeouts is a season-high and ties a career-high for Webb... CJ Kayfus singled in the sixth to give him 16 hits in his first 13 Double-A games...Akron remains two games behind Harrisburg for first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division with four games left in the first half...Game Time: 2:35...Attendance: 2,197.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday, June 20 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 2.49 ERA) takes the mound against Binghamton right-hander Brandon Sproat (1-0, 1.52 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

