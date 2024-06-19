Big Fifth Inning Helps SeaWolves Snap Five-Game Skid

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie (34-29) snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-2 win over Somerset (32-33) on Wednesday.

Jake Holton broke a scoreless tie in the third inning against Somerset starter Brock Selvidge when he grounded a two-run double to right field, which scored Carlos Mendoza and Hao-Yu Lee.

Erie exploded for five runs in the fifth, sending 11 hitters to the plate. A walk, hit by pitch, and single loaded the bases with none out. Trei Cruz brought home the first run of the inning with an RBI single. Holton followed with a two-run single, making it 5-0. Julio Rodriguez and Eliezer Alfonzo each followed with RBI singles, giving Erie a 7-0 lead.

Somerset knocked out Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez in the sixth on Jared Wegner's two-out, two-run double, which made it 7-2. Hernandez went 5.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits and four walks. He struck out five batters.

Erie tacked on runs late. Alfonzo's sacrifice fly in the seventh made it 8-2.

Holton had an RBI single in the eighth to give him his second five-RBI game of the season. Chris Meyers followed with an RBI single to make it 10-2. Mendoza tallied an RBI single in the ninth to make it 11-2.

Hernandez (3-3) picked up the win. Selvidge (6-5) took the loss.

Erie and Somerset continue the series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Garrett Burhenn will pitch for Erie against Blane Abeyta.

