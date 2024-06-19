Hartford Outlasts Senators

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 4-3 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The Senators struck first with two runs in the 3rd inning, which Hartford quickly countered with two runs of their own in the 4th inning. The game remained tied 2-2 until Hartford took the lead with two runs in the top of the 9th to make it 4-2. The Senators scored one more run in the bottom of the 9th to make it 4-3.

THE BIG PLAY

In the top of the 9th inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Yanquiel Hernandez hit a two-run single to give Hartford the 4-2 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

In his second rehab start with the Senators Josiah Gray allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings... Chase Solesky threw a scoreless inning and Jack Sinclair threw two scoreless innings in relief... Brady House went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI... Dérmis Garcia hit his 10th home run of the season in the bottom of the 9th... The Senators went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and committed four errors.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game three of their six-game series at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

