Flying Squirrels Soar Past Sea Dogs 18-4

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (35-30) fell 18-4 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (31-34) on Wednesday night. With the loss, Portland falls to second place in the division, a half game behind Hartford.

Roman Anthony launched his seventh homer of the season after going two-for-three on the day. Marcelo Mayer went two-for-three with his 25th double of the season while Tyler Miller went two-for-four. Matt Donlan pitched a scoreless ninth inning in relief.

Richmond capitalized early plating six runs on five hits in the top of the second after sending ten to the plate.

Anthony launched his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the third inning to put Portland on the board with a solo shot to right center.

The Flying Squirrels countered with four runs in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI double from Victor Bericoto would highlight the inning in a 10-1 Richmond lead. Eight runs scored in the top of the sixth inning off of six hits after Richmond sent eleven to the plate. Jairo Pomares homered to drive in two and headline the offense for the 18-4 Richmond win.

RHP Eric Silva (3-1, 5.97 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (7-1, 4.40 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings allowing five runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Thursday, June 20th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacioni (0-1, 27.00 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Richmond will start RHP Dylan Cumming (0-1, 2.13 ERA).

