June 19, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS RALLY FOR COMEBACK WIN The Portland Sea Dogs rally with ten runs in the final three frames to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 12-11 on Tuesday night. Decker put Portland on the board first with a solo shot (4) in the bottom of the second. Richmond countered with a run in the third but Portland took the lead back after a single from Campbell in the bottom of the inning. Richmond went on to score five runs in the next three frames with a solo homer from Victor Bericoto highlighting the offense in the top of the fifth. Campbell cranked a two-run homer (3) in the bottom of the sixth to put Portland within two. A solo homer from Jimmy Glowenke would spearhead a four-run inning for Richmond in the top of the seventh but Portland rallied to counter with five runs in the home half. Singles from Mayer and Teel would spark the scoring before a bases-clearing triple from Blaze Jordan (1) made it 10-9 Richmond. A single from Adrian Sugastey in the top of the eighth would do it for Richmond after Portland brought in three runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the eighth. A single from Mayer marked his third hit of the day and tied it at eleven before Teel grounded into a forceout to drive in the leading run and Portland held on, 12-11.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kyle Teel enters today riding a nine-game hit streak where he has hit .421 (16-38) with thirteen runs, three doubles, one homer, seven RBI, four walks, ten strikeouts, and two stolen bases. The nine-game streak marks the longest hit streak for Teel this season.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .305 in the month of June while opponents compare with a .271 cumulative average. Kristian Campbell leads the way with a .426 average across thirteen games in June. Kyle Teel trails close behind with a .382 average across thirteen games this month. Portland leads the Eastern League in batting average (.269) this season which also ranks second in Double-A just behind the Montgomery Biscuits (.271). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (152) while Montgomery ranks second (129). Portland has notched 46 doubles this month in fifteen games so far.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end after last Friday night's game. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th-May 4th.

CAMPBELL CAPTURES EASTERN LEAGUE HONORS MILB has selected Kristian Campbell as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 10th-16th. Campbell, who joined the Sea Dogs on June 4th after a promotion from High-A Greenville, earns the honor in just his second week playing the Eastern League. In six games during the week, Campbell hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He led the league in hits (12) and tied for the lead league in runs (9) and doubles (4). He also ranked among the league leaders in average (.429- 2nd), home runs (2 T-2nd), RBI (7 T-3rd), SLG (.786 3rd), OPS (1.253 4th), and OBP (.467 5th). The 21-year-old clubbed his first two Double-A home runs on Friday, June 14th in a 2-for-4 performance against the Reading Fightin Phils. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games last week including a 4-for- 5 performance on June 11th. Since joining the Sea Dogs on June 4th, Campbell has hit safely in 11 of the 12 games with a .392 average, 13 runs, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, and 10 RBI. He has played both the outfield (6 games) and second base (4 games), and two as the DH for the Sea Dogs this season without committing an error. Combined this season between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland, Campbell has produced a .328 average in 52 games with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 10 RBI. Before joining the Sea Dogs, he was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month for May.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) heading the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 19, 2017 - Portland belted out 15 hits in a 12-6 win at UPMC Park in Erie in game one of a three-game set...Six of nine players in the lineup had at least two hits with Rafael Devers and Nick Longhi each homered.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Robert Kwiatkowksi will have the start in game two of the series in what will be his fifth career start. Kwiatkowski enters today with a 7-0 record and 3.10 ERA across thirteen games in relief this season. Kwiatskowski last pitched on June 14th in Reading where he tossed 2.2 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out one. He made two starts for Portland last season.

