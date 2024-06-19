Fightins Drop Second-Straight to Fisher Cats

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Manchester, NH) - The Fightin Phils (28-37) dropped their second straight game to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-35) on Tuesday night.

The Fightins took a 1-0 lead in the third, on a solo home run off the bat of Trevor Schwecke. It was his third long ball of the year, and his first since rejoining the team after a brief stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Fisher Cats took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Josh Kasevich drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game. The next batter, Alex De Jesus hit an RBI single to drive in the go-ahead run. New Hampshire added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Kasevich hit an RBI single to drive home Devonte Brown and made it all the way home to score due to a throwing error by Andrick Nava. The Fisher Cats increase their lead, 4-1.

Reading began a rally in the top of the seventh, as they scored two runs in the inning. With runners on first and second, Otto Kemp hit an RBI ground-rule double to left field, bringing home Carlos De La Cruz. Carson Taylor advanced to third on the play. Kendall Simmons cut the deficit to one as he drove in another run with a sacrifice fly. Simmons dropped his 18-game on-base going into tonight's contest, going 0-for-3.

Adam Macko (5-2) earned the win for New Hampshire, while Matt Osterberg suffered the loss (1-4).

The Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats return to the field Thursday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Max Castillo will start for Reading, opposite RHP CJ Van Eyk for New Hampshire. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

