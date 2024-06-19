Jordan's Grand Slam, Suarez's Efforts Lead Binghamton to Win at Akron

June 19, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - Rowdey Jordan belted a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (33-30) and Joander Suarez spun seven innings of one-run ball in the contest to lead the Ponies to a 4-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park on Wednesday.

Down 1-0 in the seventh, Drake Osborn hit a leadoff double off the wall in left field and Wyatt Young singled against Ryan Webb (1-6), who did not allow a run over his first six innings. Jordan Jones came in out of the bullpen and walked Matt Rudick to load up the bases for Jordan with no outs. Jordan hit a grand slam to center field off the batter's eye that traveled 419 feet with a 103.8 miles per hour exit velocity. It marked Jordan's sixth homer of the season.

Jordan went 3-for-5 with the grand slam, two singles, and stolen base. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games, which marks the first 10-game hitting streak for a Binghamton player this season.

Suarez (4-4) earned the victory and spun a season-long and career-high-tying seven innings with five strikeouts, while allowing seven hits and no walks.

Akron (35-30) scored its lone run in the first inning. Alexfri Planez and Joe Lampe hit back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners. Planez scored when Lampe got into a rundown attempting to steal second base before he was tagged out to end the inning.

Daniel Juarez struck out two batters over a scoreless eighth inning. Paul Gervase earned his fourth save of the season with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their road series with the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Canal Park on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz doubled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to six games...Jeremiah Jackson doubled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to six games...Alex Ramírez singled and walked three times to extend his on-base streak to seven games, and he recorded his Eastern League-leading 23rd stolen base...The last time Suarez pitched seven innings in a start was his seven-inning no-hitter at Hartford on September 7, 2023...Suarez, Juarez, and Gervase combined for nine strikeouts and no walks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.