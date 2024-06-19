Squirrels Offense Erupts in 18-4 Win over Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pounded 15 hits and beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 18-4, on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (31-34) set a season high for runs scored and have picked up 32 hits and 29 runs in the first two games of their road series against the Sea Dogs (35-30).

The Flying Squirrels opened an early lead with six runs in the second inning, all scoring with two outs. Adrián Sugastey brought home Victor Bericoto with a double against Sea Dogs starter Robert Kwiatkowski (Loss, 7-1). He later scored on a ground-rule double by Christian Koss, which put runners at second and third.

Carter Howell doubled both of those runners in to score and Will Wilson brought him in to score with the Flying Squirrels' fourth two-base hit of the inning. Brady Whalen capped the frame with an RBI single.

The Sea Dogs closed the score to 6-1 with a solo homer by Roman Anthony in the bottom of the third inning, the only run allowed by starter Wil Jensen over 3.2 innings of work.

The Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the fifth to pull away, 10-1. Bericoto hit an RBI double, Sugastey was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Bericoto scored on a wild pitch and Brandon Martorano plated a run with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs scored three runs to close the score to 10-4. Tyler McDonough hit a two-run double and Marcelo Mayer knocked an RBI single.

Richmond capped the scoring with an eight-run sixth inning. Bericoto hit an RBI single, Wilson scored on a wild pitch, Koss drove in three with a double and Howell added a sacrifice fly.

Eric Silva (Win, 3-1) struck out three over two scoreless innings and José Cruz struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

The loss dropped the Sea Dogs out of first place in the Northeast Division. They trail the Yard Goats by a half-game with four games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

The Flying Squirrels and Sea Dogs continues the series on Thursday night. Right-hander Dylan Cumming (0-1, 2.13) will start for Richmond opposed by Portland right-hander Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-1, 27.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hadlock Field.

Following this week's road series the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond to host a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from June 25-30. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

