Sellout Crowd Sees Comeback Fall Short

August 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - The offense for the Great Lakes Loons sputtered for most of the night. Out to a 4-0 lead, the South Bend Cubs were in command heading into the bottom of the 9th inning. In front of a second straight Saturday night sellout crowd of 5,207 the Loons put three runs on the board, but fell just short losing 4-3 to open their week-long homestand.

Sam McWilliams and Leonel Valera each lucked their way onto the bases with back-to-back fielding errors by the Cubs, the only two errors committed by them in the game. Jair Camargo doubled home a run, Valera scampered home on a passed ball, and Matt Cogen produced a sacrifice fly. But there lied the problem as the bases sat empty with one out before Chris Roller and James Outman both flew out to center to end the game.

Camargo and Justin Yurchak each went 2-for-4 with a double in the game. Edward Cuello and Mark Washington each three two innings of relief out of the bullpen and didn't allow an earned run. Kevin Malisheski (L, 0-1) hung in there for five innings in his first start back with the Loons since April 24.

The tough night at the plate for the Loons was due in the large part to the 12-strikeout performance from duo Peyton Remy (W, 4-4) and Fauris Guerrero (H, 2). The allowed just six hits and walked only two in 7.2 innings pitched.

Despite the loss, the Loons still possess the best record in the Midwest League after 121 games. Sitting at 74-47 (.611), it's still narrowly better than the Quad Cities River Bandits and ranks as one of the Top 10 records in Minor League Baseball this season.

