Cougars' Division Lead Shrinks in Loss to Clinton

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (70-53, 35-19) dropped a 4-2 decision to the Clinton LumberKings (65-58, 32-22) on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. It was the Cougars fifth loss in seven games, lowering the Cougars lead in the division to three games over the LumberKings.

In the top of the second inning, Cougar starter Matt Tabor allowed three singles to load the bases with one out. Samuel Castro made it 1-0 Clinton with a sacrifice fly. The Cougars responded in the bottom of the third. Dominic Fletcher's broken bat single through the left side brought Brandon Leyton home. Zac Almond gave the Cougars their only lead with an RBI ground out.

In the fifth, Clinton took the lead for good. Cristopher Torres singled and stole second. With one out, J.D. Osborne blooped a ball to shallow right-center that dropped between two outfielders and scored Torres to tie the game. Will Banfield's RBI triple pushed the LumberKings in front, 3-2. In the ninth, the LumberKings made it a two-run advantage on Osborne's RBI ground out.

Kenny Hernandez (6-3) allowed the two fifth inning runs, charging him with the loss. Tanner Andrews (6-3) hurled seven innings of two-run ball to earn the win. Zach Wolf (11) notched the save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Cougars and LumberKings play game two of the four-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:00. For tickets call 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.

