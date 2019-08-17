Chiefs Fall 9-2 Saturday

August 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - After falling behind early, the Peoria Chiefs fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 9-2 in front of a crowd of 6249 Saturday night at Dozer Park. Leandro Cedeno went two-for-three with a pair of doubles earning the Pekin Insurance Player of the Game.

The Chiefs' offense was stymied until the bottom of the ninth when they got on the board against Wisconsin reliever Victor Castenada. Brendan Donovan led off with a single and advanced to third on Brady Whalen's double. Imeldo Diaz hit a sac fly to center to score Donovan to cut the deficit to 9-1. With one out, Carlos Soto singled to put runners at the corners Edwin Figuera, pinch hitting for Cedeno, hit a sac fly to score Whalen to make the score 9-2.

Logan Gragg (0-3) took the loss after allowing seven runs, three earned on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts in two innings pitched. Wilfredo Pereira pitched five innings allowing two runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Connor Coward pitched two scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

The Chiefs continue their seven-game homestand with Wisconsin on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 4:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets. The game is also available on MiLB.TV for subscribers.

Sunday is Minions Night at Dozer Park with three actual minions in attendance. Enjoy music, clips, trivia, and Minions themed games all night long! The first 1000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a 2019 Chiefs team poster presented by CityLink and the Peoria Journal Star. Fans will also have the opportunity for pre-game catch on the field, where all fans can play catch on the field from 4:00 p.m. - 4:20 p.m. It's also Bark in the Park Sunday plus kids 12 and under get $5 admission for PNC Kids Sunday. Seniors (55 and older) will also get $5 tickets for Senior Sunday and the Chiefs players will be signing autographs on the concourse after the game.

Monday, August 19 is a 6:35 p.m. first pitch and it's Half Price Ticket Monday with $7.50, $6.50, $5.50, and $4.50 ticket options. Tuesday, August 20 is the final Taco Tuesday of the season with $2 tacos at the concession stands. It's also Thanks for Your Service Tuesday where all Veterans and First Responders receive up to four (4) tickets at $3 each with a valid ID. Humana Silver Sluggers receive up to one (1) free ticket to all Tuesday home games thanks to the Humana Silver Sluggers Program.

Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

Midwest League Stories from August 17, 2019

