Sellout Crowd at Avista Stadium for 4th of July

Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, Braylen Wimmer stepped to the plate against Tri-City closer Najer Victor with two on and two out. Spokane's right fielder already had two hits and an RBI on the night, and looked poised to send a sellout crowd into a frenzy, but it was not to be. Wimmer's potential game-winner was snared by Dust Devils shortstop Arol Vera as the visitors held on for a 4-3 win over Spokane in front of 6,813 fans at Avista Stadium for 4th of July Fireworks presented by Your Local Ford Dealers and NonStop Local KHQ.

TOP PERFORMERS

Caleb Hobson reached base three times and stole his 24th base of the season while Andy Perez tripled and drove in a pair of runs in the loss.

Luke Taggart, Alan Perdomo, and Bryson Hammer combined for four scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (12-11), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (17-19), Harry Potter (0-0), Oat Milkers (0-0)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, July 5th vs. Tri-City - 7:05 p.m. (Gates Open - 6:00 p.m.)

Promotion - Jurassic Ballpark & Fireworks Night presented by Zerorez of Spokane & Big 99.9 Coyote Country*:* Take a step back in time, it's Jurassic Ballpark Night at Avista Stadium! Watch as your favorite prehistoric creatures come to life. Plus, Spokane Indians and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Ron Cey will be here to sign copies of his biography Penguin Power. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks show!







