Ems Deliver Fireworks On The Field As They Clinch Series Victory Over Hillsboro

July 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

HILLSBORO, OR - The Emeralds defeated the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 11-9. Eugene has now won 6 games in a row and taken the first 4 games of this series which gives them a series victory. This is their 4th series victory of the year for Eugene and their 2nd in as many weeks. The Ems are the first team to reach 10 wins in the 2nd half and are in 1st place with a record of 10-2.

It was a back-and-forth night as Eugene tallied 11 runs on 15 hits. The only innings without a run scored by one of the two teams was the 7th and 9th inning. Instead of going inning by inning for this game story, I instead wanted to highlight some of the standout performances.

Bo Davidson was electric once again tonight as he picked up his 10th home run of the season via an inside-the-park home run. It was the Ems 2nd of the year, and it was Davidson's team-leading 52nd RBI of the year.

Dayson Croes & Charlie Szykowny were the 2 Ems hitters tonight to tally 3 base hits. Croes ended the night with a pair of RBI's & Runs. Szykowny picked himself up an RBI & a run as well.

3 different Ems hitters recorded 2 hits. Jonah Cox also drove home 2 runs and scored a run himself. I already mentioned Davidson who had the inside-the-park homerun, but it should be noted he has also raised his batting average to .316 which is good for 2nd in the NWL amongst all qualified hitters this season. Quinn McDaniel also had a 2 hit night with an RBI.

Scott Bandura was the leadoff man in tonight's game and although he was held to only 1 hit, he picked up a pair of RBI's and a run. Jack Payton got on the board late with a single in the 8th inning that turned out to be a very important insurance run for the Ems. Zane Zielinski had the 1 hit but also drew 2 walks and got 2 RBI's and 2 Runs. The only Ems hitter without a hit was Jose Ramos but he even still had a big day at the plate as he drew a bases-loaded walk in the 5th inning for his first RBI as an Emerald.

Greg Farone was the starter tonight and while he allowed 10 hits and 4 runs in 4 innings of work, he worked his way out of some tough jams after giving up 3 runs in the 1st inning. He also struck out 4 batters and only walked 1. Matt Dunaway picked up his first professional win on the mound tonight in his 2nd ever appearance in the Giants org after giving up just 1 earned run in 1.2 innings of work.

Cam Pferrer notched his 2nd save with the Ems after taking over with 1-out in the 9th with the game-tying run at the plate. Both offenses were hitting well tonight and the Ems bullpen was able to do more than enough to hang on for the victory.

Eugene now turns their attention to the final 2 games of this series. They're looking for their first series sweep of the year and 1 more win tomorrow night would give the Ems 7 wins in a row which would tie their season high.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night against the Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM with Nick Zwack on the mound for the Emeralds.

