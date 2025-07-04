Druw Jones Homers, But Hops Lose 14th of Last 15

Eugene, OR - In game three of the mini-series at PK Park in Eugene it was one of the best pitching matchups of the season on paper. Daniel Eagen squared off against Shane Rademacher, each of whom had an ERA below 3.00 in 12 starts. It lived up to the hype, with each pitcher allowing just one first-inning run. The #2 pick in the 2022 MLB draft Druw Jones hit his first home run of the year, a solo homer on the first pitch of the game that gave the Hops an early 1-0 lead, but that's all Hillsboro would get on Thursday night. The leagues leading hitter, Bo Davidson immediately answered with an RBI triple in the bottom of the frame to tie the game.

Eagen pitched 5.2 innings allowing just the one run while Shane Rademacher pitched six innings and allowed just the one run as well.

Dawson Brown had 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to keep the game tied, as Eugene was 0-10 with runners in scoring position entering the ninth inning.

It was tied at 1-1 entering the ninth inning where Eugene hit three straight singles off Carlos Rey to load the bases with nobody out. Rey then got a ground ball off the bat of Jonah Cox, where the 3B Kevin Sim threw home for the first out and then the C Kenny Castillo threw the ball to first to attempt the double play, but it bounced off the runner Cox and down the right field line. Ramos came in to score and the Emeralds won their third straight game, handing the Hops their 14th loss in the last 15 games.

The series will move to Hillsboro Ballpark tomorrow where the Hops will take on the Emeralds in the 4th of July Celebration. Gates open at 5:30pm, with the pregame shows starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and KATU 2.2/ MLB.tv.







