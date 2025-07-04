Sox Fall in Extra's to Vancouver

July 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: A sellout crowd was treated to a walk-off single from Jay Harry that made the Canadians 6-5 winners over the Everett AquaSox in 10 innings at Nat Baily Stadium Thursday night.

Tied 5-5 to begin the bottom of the first extra frame, the C's used a walk and a hit by pitch to load the bases with nobody out. That set the table for Harry, who laced a 1-1 pitch from Ben Hernandez into right field for the game-winning knock.

Everett began the 9th inning with back-to-back hits to score a run and make it 5-4 Vancouver, but Chay Yeager (W, 4-2) retired the next two hitters before an error allowed the tying run to score.

The C's started the scoring with three in the third. A trio of walks loaded the bases before Arjun Nimmala singled home a pair then Eddie Micheletti knocked in another run to make it 3-0.

A two-run homer by Tai Peete for the 'Sox in the fourth cut the lead to one, but Vancouver got those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Arnold cracked a two-out single to left before Victor Arias unleashed a 400-foot homer to right field that put the Canadians ahead 5-2.

Everett would score an unearned run in the fifth to trail by two until the final frame.

Freuddy Batista, Jason Caron, and Carson Jones each had a pair of hits for Everett.

These two teams will continue their duel as the action shifts to Everett's Funko Field Friday through Sunday. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 p.m.







