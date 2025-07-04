Charlie Pagliarini Homers In 9-2 Loss

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians 9-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 3,801 at historic Funko Field on Independence Day.

Vancouver scratched across the game's first run in the top of the third inning. With runners on the corners, Hayden Gilliland grounded into a run-scoring double play to set the Canadians up 1-0. However, the lead barely lasted. In the bottom part of the frame, Curtis Washington Jr. walked, allowing Charlie Pagliarini to hit a two-run home run over the center field wall to give the AquaSox a one-run advantage.

Eddie Micheletti Jr. knotted the game for Vancouver during the top of the fourth, hitting a solo home run to right center field. Micheletti Jr.'s homer was his 12th. Gilliland gave the Canadians the lead again in the next inning, lining a two-run double to left field to break the tie.

The AquaSox threatened in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases by drawing three walks. However, the efforts were to no avail as Vancouver escaped the jam unaffected.

Everett starting pitcher Ryan Hawks had a solid outing, throwing six innings of four-run baseball. The right-hander allowed seven hits, walked one, and struck out two. Also pitching in the game was newly-rostered right-hander Natanael Garabito's, who collected his first strikeout with the AquaSox.

Gilliland attacked again in the top of the seventh, hammering a solo home run to right center field. Furthering the lead was Sean Keys, who singled to right field. Following a defensive error committed on Keys' single, Victor Arias sprinted around the bases to score and provide Vancouver a four-run advantage.

Continuing Vancouver's scoring efforts were Cutter Coffey and Micheletti Jr., who belted RBI doubles to give the Canadians an 8-2 lead. Aaron Parker capped off the inning's outburst, lining an RBI single to left field. The Frogs again put pressure on the basepaths in the bottom of the seventh as Carson Jones singled and two more batters walked, but a softly-hit pop out ended the rally.

