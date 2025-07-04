Gilliland Leads C's to 9-2 Win

EVERETT, WA - Hayden Gilliland's first homer as a pro highlighted a nine-run, 13-hit attack for the Canadians as they spoiled the Independence Day celebration at Funko Field in Everett Friday night with a 9-2 win over the AquaSox [SEA].

The catcher's first contribution didn't even count towards his overall output. His first at-bat of the game came with runners at the corners and no outs in third; he grounded into a run-scoring double play that made it 1-0 C's.

Vancouver starter Fernando Perez retired the first eight hitters he faced until a two-out walk in the third set the table for a go-ahead two-run homer from Charlie Pagliarini to put the Frogs up 2-1.

That lead lasted until the third batter of the top of the fourth. Eddie Micheletti tied the game with his team-high 12th homer of the season before the C's took the lead for good in the fifth. In that inning, Jay Harry led off with a double then raced to third on a Nick Goodwin double before Gilliland brought them both in with a double of his own.

Leading 4-2, Perez issued three walks in the fifth and was removed with the bases loaded and two outs. On came Edinson Batista (W, 4-2), who struck out top Mariners prospect Colt Emerson to strand the tying and go-ahead runs on base.

That would be the closest the 'Sox would get. Vancouver used a two-out rally in the seventh to put the game away, which was kicked off by Gilliland's first homer since signing with the Blue Jays last year. His blast was followed by five more hits, including run-scoring knocks from Cutter Coffey (double), Micheletti (double) and Aaron Parker (single) to give the Canadians a seven-run lead.

Batista went an inning and a third of scoreless and hitless relief before JJ Sanchez and Jonathan Todd combined on the final three frames to keep the AquaSox at bay and secure a 9-2 triumph.

All nine starters reached base and eight had a hit. Micheletti's three hits paced the offence while Parker, Goodwin and Gilliland joined him in a multi-hit effort with two knocks apiece.

With the win, the C's improve to 6-6 in the second half and a league-best 43-35 overall. The series continues tomorrow night with a premier pitching matchup between two top 10 prospects: Khal Stephen for Vancouver and switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







