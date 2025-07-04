Sellout Crowd Wowed by Key, But Tri-City Offense Locked up by Spokane

July 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Keythel Key

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Keythel Key(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - Keythel Key threw seven great innings for the Tri-City Dust Devils (8-4 2H, 38-40) in front of a sellout Independence Day Eve crowd of 3,667 Thursday night at Gesa Stadium, but Spokane Indians (9-3 2H, 38-40) lefty Konner Eaton and reliever Francis Rivera combined to complete a 1-0 shutout of the Dust Devils and take the short series two games to one.

Key (2-4) gave up only one hit in his stellar performance, a deep fly to the opposite field in the top of the 6th inning by LF Braylen Wimmer that got over the fence in right field for a solo home run. Wimmer's third longball of the series ended up the only run of the game, handing Key the toughest of tough luck losses. Eaton (5-4), meanwhile, strung up nine hits over his seven innings of work, getting help from three double plays and a couple of outs by Tri-City on the basepaths. He and Key both pitched sharply, though, striking out eight and keeping hitters off-balance throughout their outings. Both teams had only one representative of their bullpen take the mound, with Dust Devils righty Bridger Holmes throwing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts. Rivera, whom the Dust Devils had hit a bit in previous appearances, also struck out three and did not allow a baserunner in getting the final six outs for his first save of 2025.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Key came an out shy of no-hitting Spokane for at least six innings for the second straight year. The righty threw six no-hit innings against the Indians on August 11, 2024, giving up a run and ultimately ending up with a no-decision. Key also struck out eight Spokane batters in that outing.

-1B Caleb Pendleton had three singles out of the nine-spot in the lineup, continuing a perfect start to the plate in 2025. Pendleton's only other at-bat of 2025 so far came June 21 v. Hillsboro, in which he struck a three-run home run as a pinch hitter.

-2024 Tri-City alum Chad Stevens, an infielder who won Northwest League Player of the Month honors for the Dust Devils last July, made his major league debut tonight for the parent club Los Angeles Angels. Stevens played a clean second base, assisting on five outs and making a putout, and hit a couple of hard grounders at the plate but went 0-for-4 on the night.

MORE BASEBALL, MORE FIREWORKS

Tri-City and Spokane reset overnight, moving their weeklong action to Spokane Valley for a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. on an Independence Day Friday night at Avista Stadium. Right-hander Chris Cortez (2-3, 3.24 ERA) toes the slab for the Dust Devils, dueling with right-hander Lebarron Johnson, Jr. (0-3, 4.80 ERA), of the Indians.

Free audio broadcast coverage of the game, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:45 p.m.

The teams will play another 7:05 p.m. game Saturday night before a 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon matinee closes the week. Tri-City then returns home to host the Everett AquaSox, High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for six games beginning Tuesday, July 8th.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.