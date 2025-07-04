Celebrate the 4th of July at Funko Field
July 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)
Everett AquaSox News Release
Since 1776, Americans have passionately celebrated their independence by doing the things Americans love to do; eating and watching sports! The AquaSox are home TODAY to take on the Vancouver Canadians.
PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Ryan Hawks. Ryan currently leads the NWL in wins with 8 and has 3.18 ERA, which is the second lowest among qualified players.
FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: Each Friday home game features an exciting, brand new, giveaway courtesy of our friends at Funko. The first 2,500 fans to pack the park on Friday will receive a 4th of July inspired red t-shirt!
PREGAME PICNIC: For those that purchased the picnic ticket package, the pregame picnic will begin at 6:00 PM and end at 7:30 PM.
MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).
HAT AUCTION: During the game, AquaSox players will be wearing special red, white, and blue 4th of July hats. You have a chance at owning your own game-used, autographed hat through our in-ballpark auction! This hat auction is exclusively in-ballpark, and auction winners will meet their hat's player or coach on the field post-game. Bidding ends when the first pitch is thrown in the top of the sixth inning.
DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post-game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!
4th OF JULY PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA: It's the biggest, greatest, and most unforgettable fireworks display of the year after the game. The AquaSox 4th of July Patriotic Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Judd & Black is one that you do not want to miss as nothing can get better than baseball and fireworks on Independence Day!
SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30
MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM
Parking is going to be limited so we are encouraging fans to carpool to the game if possible.
