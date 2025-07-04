C's Walk off Frogs in Extras

July 4, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - A sellout crowd was treated to a walk-off single from Jay Harry that made the Canadians 6-5 winners over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] in 10 innings at The Nat Thursday night.

Tied 5-5 to begin the bottom of the first extra frame, the C's used a walk and a hit by pitch to load the bases with nobody out. That set the table for Harry, who laced a 1-1 pitch from Ben Hernandez (L, 4-1) into right field for the game-winning knock.

Harry's heroics were necessitated by a two-run top of the ninth. Everett began the frame with back-to-back hits to score a run and make it 5-4 Vancouver, but Chay Yeager (W, 4-2) retired the next two hitters before an error allowed the tying run to score. Yeager went back out in the tenth and managed to strand the placed runner at third to keep the game tied.

The C's started the scoring with three in the third. A trio of walks loaded the bases before Arjun Nimmala singled home a pair then Eddie Micheletti knocked in another run to make it 3-0.

A two-run homer for the 'Sox in the fourth cut the lead to one, but Vancouver got those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Arnold cracked a two-out single to left before Victor Arias unleashed a 400-foot homer to right field that put the Canadians ahead 5-2.

Everett would score an unearned run in the fifth to trail by two until the final frame.

C's starter Chris McElvain went three and a third while allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and three Ks. Kai Peterson didn't allow an earned run in 1.2 frames before Aaron Munson tossed three scoreless in which he allowed a lead-off single in the sixth then set down the next nine batters.

With the win - Vancouver's second walk-off of the season - the C's are now 5-6 in the second half and a league-best 42-35 overall.

These two teams will continue their duel as the action shifts to Everett's Funko Field Friday through Sunday. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.