Seesaw Battles Goes to the Baysox

August 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves came out on the wrong side of a seesaw battle on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium, falling to the Bowie Baysox 8-6.

Bowie jumped ahead against Erie starter Beau Brieske in the bottom of the first. Terrin Vavra led off with a double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Patrick Dorrian base hit. Dorrian advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a two-out Andrew Daschbach double for a 2-0 lead. Zach Watson followed with a two-run home run to make it 4-0.

Erie cut the lead in half in the third against Zac Lowther, who was throwing on an MLB rehab assignment. Drew Ward singled with one out and Josh Lester reached on a fielder's choice and an error. Kerry Carpenter singled home both runs with two outs.

In the top of the sixth against reliever Logan Gillaspie, Erie again closed the gap. Carpenter led off with a walk, moved to second on an Andrew Navigato base hit and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A Dane Myers groundout scored Carpenter, making it a one-run game.

Bowie extended the lead in the last of the sixth against Erie reliever Yaya Chentouf when both Dorrian and Kyle Stowers connected on solo home runs.

The 'Wolves again closed it to a one-run game in the seventh. Ward walked with one out and Lester hammered his team-leading 23rd home run and second in as many days. Since Lester's return from Toledo, the lefty has clubbed four home runs.

Erie tied the game in the eighth when Navigato led off and connected on an opposite-field solo home run off of reliever Tim Naughton.

The tie game did not last long as Bowie went back ahead by two in the bottom of the eighth when Stowers hit a two-out, two-run home run off of Chentouf for an 8-6 lead.

Diogenes Almengo earned his ninth save working a 1-2-3 ninth.

Naughton (3-2) earned the win allowing a run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout in one inning.

Chentouf (4-2) took the loss allowing a season-high four runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Brieske, after a tough first inning, faced the minimum over his final four innings of work. He did not allow a hit after the first and worked five frames, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.