Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Bowie Baysox

ERIE SEAWOLVES (52-46, 8.5 GB SW Div, T-3rd) VS. BOWIE BAYSOX (57-39, 2.5 GB SW Div, 2nd)

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-1, 2.45 ERA) VS. LHP Zac Lowther (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 / 6:35 PM / Prince George's Stadium

GAME #99 / ROAD GAME #51

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP REESE OLSON (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. RHP Gray Fenter (4-2, 6.21 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (2-3, 5.26 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (5-1, 2.92 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29 AT Bowie, 6:35 PM - Prince George's Stadium

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-5, 4.46 ERA) vs. LHP Drew Rom (2-1, 5.73 ERA)

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves took down the Bowie Baysox 6-1 on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium to win their second consecutive game. Bowie jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Garrett Hill when Terrin Vavra homered to the opposite field, but The 'Wolves took the lead in the top of the third against Baysox starter Mickey Jannis when Drew Ward hit an opposite-field two-run home run, his 10th, for a 2-1 lead. Erie added to the lead in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Eric De La Rosa crushed a leadoff, solo home run and in the fifth, Josh Lester led off with a triple and scored on a Kerry Carpenter sacrifice fly for a four-run lead. The SeaWolves closed the scoring in the top of the seventh against Bowie reliever David Lebron. Ward led off and clobbered his second home run of the game and 11th of the season. Lester followed with an opposite-field solo blast for his 22nd, giving the 'Wolves a 6-1 edge.

