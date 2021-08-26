Fisher Cats Announce 2022 Schedule

August 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have announced their schedule for the 2022 season. The schedule features 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium, beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 and running through Sunday, September 18.

The Fisher Cats will have home games on Father's Day (June 19), the Fourth of July, and Labor Day Weekend (September 2-4).

Click here to view the 2022 schedule. Game times will be determined at a later date.

Fans will be treated to 22 Atlas Fireworks displays next season, with shows after every Saturday home game, most Thursday home games, and on the Fourth of July.

Double-A baseball will continue the same scheduling format as 2021, with six-game series Tuesday through Sunday. Most Mondays will be league-wide off days, with the exception of July 4.

The Fisher Cats will also play a pair of three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate) in 2022: April 8-10 in Portland and July 22-24 in Manchester.

New Hampshire will host the Future Red Sox a total of 15 times in 2022. In addition to the three-game series in July, the Sea Dogs come to Delta Dental Stadium May 31 - June 5 and August 30 - September 4.

The Fisher Cats current homestand continues through September 5, with Alex Trebek Tribute night tonight, Wrestling Night with a Sumo Bobble Belly from Northeast Delta Dental tomorrow, and Atlas Fireworks from AutoFair as part of Love Your Heart Night on Saturday, presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Heart and Vascular Center. Next week, the Fisher Cats host the Sea Dogs in a six-game series from August 31 through Labor Day Weekend.

For tickets and information, visit nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.