Yard Goats Rally with Four Runs in 9th for Victory

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats put together a four-run rally in the ninth inning to come from behind and defeat the Harrisburg Senators 7-5 on Thursday evening at FNB Field in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Trailing 5-3 in the ninth, Elehuris Montero and Michael Toglia started the inning with back-to-back singles. Coco Montes followed with a hit, scoring Montero to make it a 5-4 game. Willie MacIver walked and Manny Melendez followed with an RBI single, scoring Toglia to tie the game at 5-5. Next, Max George highlighted the inning with a two-run double to left field, bringing in Montes and MacIver for a 7-5 lead. PJ Poulin worked 1.1 innings for the win.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on Coco Montes RBI grounder scoring Sean Bouchard and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Harrisburg starter Gerardo Carrillo worked out of a bases-loaded one-out situation to limit Hartford to just one run in the first inning.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead on Rhett Wiseman's two-run homer in the second inning off Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann. Wiseman cranked his second home run of the game in his next at bat in the fourth inning to make it 3-1 Senators.

The Yard Goats made it a 3-2 game on Elehuris Montero's RBI single in the fifth inning, which scored Matt Hearn. Hartford tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth inning as Max George reached on an infield hit but the throwing error allowed Willie MacIver to score. Harrisburg took a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning on Ian Sagdal's two-run single off reliever Zach Matson.

The Yard Goats continue a six-game road trip in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania against the Senators (Washington Nationals affiliate) on Friday night (7:00 PM). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com and the video stream available on MiLB.TV. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, August 31st and will host the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

Hartford 7, Harrisburg 5

WP- PJ Poulin (2-1)

LP- Reid Shaller (1-1)

S- Nate Griep (2)

T- 3:21

A-1,776

