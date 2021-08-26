Thursday's Swing for Your Swag Presented by SeibertKeck Insurance Partners Rescheduled to Wednesday, September 8, at Canal Park

August 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Due to weather on Thursday, Aug. 26, the Akron RubberDucks have rescheduled "Swing for your Swag," presented by SeibertKeck Insurance Partners, to Wednesday, Sept. 8, beginning at 12 noon at Canal Park.

Akron RubberDucks ticketing representatives will reach out to participants that have already registered for the event with more details. The RubberDucks ticket office is available at (330) 253-5153 or ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

In 90-second on-field batting practice sessions, fans in attendance can show off their skills and win great prizes by hitting a baseball into target zones in the outfield. Fans can win merchandise deals and assorted prizes, including autographed memorabilia from your favorite RubberDucks players. Any fan who hits a home run over the outfield fence will receive a grand prize of an Akron RubberDucks season ticket package.

Tickets to "Swing for Your Swag" - including a 90-second round of batting practice, a reserved seat and meal voucher - are on sale for $20 by contacting the RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153 or ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com. Additional 90-second batting practice rounds will be available for purchase at the event for $10 each. For batting practice rounds beginning at 6 p.m., guests must preselect a time block to take their swings on the field. Earlier times are on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the event.

For fans not interested in taking swings on the field, spectator tickets are $15, which includes a reserved seat and meal voucher. All fans in attendance will be able to enjoy more live baseball entertainment on the HD video board in right field on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 8.

All fans in attendance will pick up their tickets, meal and swing vouchers from a RubberDucks staff member at the designated check-in table at the main gates upon entry to the event. No outside food or beverage is permitted, but Canal Park concessions will be available for purchase.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com or at (330) 253-5153.

The RubberDucks start a six-game homestand Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park. Tickets are available at the Canal Park box office by calling (330) 253-5153 or at www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with regular season home games through Sept. 19. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.