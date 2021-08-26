Senators Fall to Hartford Rally

The Hartford Yard Goats came from behind with four runs in the ninth and beat the Senators 7-5 Thursday night at FNB Field. The Sens led at two different points in the game, including a 5-3 lead after seven innings. The Goats put the first six runners on base in the ninth to rally for the lead.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Gerardo Carrillo pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He struck six batters-a season-high with the Senators-and walked four. Facing 23 batters, Carrillo threw 98 pitches and 58 of them for strikes. Andrew Karp made his Harrisburg debut throwing one inning and allowing two hits and a run. In two innings of work, Jhon Romero allowed three hits and struck out five batters. Reid Schaller faced four batters in the ninth. He allowed four runs on three hits and a walk. Carson Teel came on for the second night in-a-row. Entering with the bases loaded and nobody out, he went an inning with two hits, no runs charged to him, and a strikeout.

WITH THE GAVEL

Rhett Wiseman became the third Senator this season two hit two home runs in a game. He drove in three of the five Harrisburg runs. Ian Sagdal drove in two runs with two outs in the seventh with a single that gave the Sens a late 5-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Hartford has taken the lead in the first inning of all three games this week. Meanwhile, the Harrisburg bullpen allowed more than one run in a game for the first time since August 19th at Akron.

ON DECK

The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:40 p.m.

