Ducks Allow Three Patriot Homers in 7-3 Loss

Somerset first baseman Dermis Garcia hit a two-run go-ahead home run in the sixth inning to lift the Patriots to a 7-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the third game of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark Thursday night. Akron's lead for the best record in the Double-A Northeast is 1.5 games over Bowie, two over Somerset, and four over Portland.

Turning Point

Akron held a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning, when Somerset catcher Josh Breaux hit a one-out single off Akron left-hander Ben Krauth. Two batters later, Garcia hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season, putting Somerset ahead, 3-2.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks right-hander Peyton Battenfield allowed a first-inning home run to Somerset third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera but did not allow another run in his 4 2/3-inning start, allowing only two hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Krauth got the final out of the fifth inning before allowing the go-ahead homer in the sixth. Right-hander Nic Enright pitched a scoreless seventh inning before allowing four runs on four hits - including a three-run home run by right fielder Isiah Gilliam - in the eighth inning. Left-hander Skylar Arias recorded the final out of the inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks were hitless through the first four innings against Patriots right-hander Luis Medina, who recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He walked catcher Bo Naylor to start the fifth inning, and with one out, right fielder Clark Scolamiero hit a two-run home run - his second with Akron and first since July 23 - to center field for a 2-1 Akron lead. Right-hander Jefry Valdez kept Akron from scoring further in 2 2/3 innings. Second baseman José Fermín led off the ninth inning with a solo home run off right-hander Addison Russ to bring Akron within 7-3.

Notebook

Steven Kwan has hits in 36 of his last 42 games...Akron struck out a season-high 16 times at the plate against Somerset pitching...Somerset has outhomered Akron, 6-3, in the first three games of the series, and has hit 137 home runs (second-most in the league), while allowing 85 (fewest)...The Patriots stole two bases Thursday and are 9-for-9 in steal attempts in the series, pushing their league-leading total to 144...Game Time: 2:53... Attendance: 5,815.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Somerset at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday. Akron left-hander Adam Scott (2-2, 3.41 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots right-hander Jhony Brito (2-2, 4.24 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

